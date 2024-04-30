ClearSign Technologies Corporation Receives Orders for the Engineering of Burners for Two Additional Heaters from a California Refinery

TULSA, Okla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, today announces the receipt of two purchase orders to complete the detailed engineering of burners for the fitting of two additional process heaters in a California refinery for a total of four burners.

"We are grateful and encouraged to receive these additional orders for the initial engineering of burners to be fitted into two more heaters at this California refinery," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "These orders follow the supply of burners for the two other heaters in the same refinery that were started up earlier this year. This customer is now familiar with ClearSign's technology, and we are pleased to continue to work with them to advance their emissions, and clean air goals."

These orders follow the recent successful installations of two multi burner heater orders at the customer's refinery site. Like previous orders, this initial engineering is anticipated to be followed by purchase orders for the manufacture and supply of burners. This California refinery is an early customer of the Company and has ongoing experience with the operation and performance of ClearSign's burner technology. The supply of ClearSign's technology helps the refinery continue to meet California's clean air goals and go beyond established emissions limits to further reduce their environmental footprint.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations on the Company's strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully complete the engineering orders for the California refinery; whether the California refinery will issue corresponding equipment and installation orders for ClearSign's burners; the Company's ability to successfully deliver, install, and meet the performance obligations of the Company's burners in the California and Texas market, and any other markets the Company may sell products in; the Company's ability to further expand the sale of ultra-low NOx process and boiler burners; the Company's ability to successfully perform engineering and equipment supply orders;; general business and economic conditions; the performance of management and the Company's employees; the Company's ability to obtain financing, competition; whether the Company's technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in the Company's periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov . Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware.

