ClearSign Technologies Corporation Receives Process Burner Order from Super Major Global Refinery for European Installation

SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, has received a purchase order from a global refining company to design, fabricate and supply the Company's ClearSign Core™ process burner for installation in a European refinery. This is the first purchase from this customer and the second super major customer for the Company.

The project consists of a supplying a replacement burner for a single burner process heater incorporating the breakthrough ClearSign Core™ NOx reduction technology. In addition to meeting the requirements for this specific service, this order will also serve as an initial demonstration of ClearSign Core's superior NOx emissions technology for deployment into refiners' fleet of global facilities to meet their emissions reduction goals.

"We are delighted to have received this order and to have advanced to this stage with a second global refining company," said Jim Deller, Ph. D, CEO of ClearSign. "This order is another installation of our technology with a supermajor at one of their European facilities. This marks our first installation in Europe, and we believe that the technology is also being evaluated for deployment in their other facilities around the world. We look forward to demonstrating our capabilities with the anticipation that this will facilitate their utilization of ClearSign Core burners as part of their global emissions reduction strategy."

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov . Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

SOURCE ClearSign Technologies Corporation

Related Links

http://www.clearsign.com

