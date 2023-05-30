ClearSign Technologies Corporation Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

TULSA, Okla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, today announced that it has received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) on May 25, 2023 informing ClearSign that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

ClearSign was previously notified on November 1, 2022, that its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of Nasdaq. In order to regain compliance with the rule, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on May 24, 2023, the tenth consecutive trading day above $1.00. Consequently, ClearSign is now in compliance with all applicable listing standards and its common stock will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™, and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

SOURCE ClearSign Technologies Corporation