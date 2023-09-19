ClearSign Technologies Corporation to Present at iAccess Alpha's - Top 10 Best Ideas from the Buyside Virtual Conference - September 26th - 27th, 2023

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions has been invited to present at iAccess Alpha's – Top 10 Best Ideas from the Buyside Virtual Investor conference, which is being held virtually on September 26th- 27th, 2023. Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign ClearSign will present at the conference.

Dr. Deller is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 26th at 11:00am ET (8:00am PT).

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay using this link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2992/49081

To register for the event Investors can go to www.iaccessalpha.com or use this link: register here.

To receive additional information please email [email protected].

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

About the iAccess Alpha Top 10 Best Ideas from the Buyside Conference



This conference is a virtual conference that brings you 10 microcap ideas from iAccess Alpha's network of buy-side investors. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 10 companies represented as one of their best ideas. For more information see www.iaccessalpha.com.

SOURCE ClearSign Technologies Corporation