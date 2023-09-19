ClearSign Technologies Corporation to Present at iAccess Alpha's - Top 10 Best Ideas from the Buyside Virtual Conference - September 26th - 27th, 2023

News provided by

ClearSign Technologies Corporation

19 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions has been invited to present at iAccess Alpha's – Top 10 Best Ideas from the Buyside Virtual Investor conference, which is being held virtually on September 26th- 27th, 2023. Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign ClearSign will present at the conference.

Dr. Deller is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 26th at 11:00am ET (8:00am PT). 

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay using this link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2992/49081

To register for the event Investors can go to www.iaccessalpha.com or use this link: register here.

To receive additional information please email [email protected].

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

About the iAccess Alpha Top 10 Best Ideas from the Buyside Conference

This conference is a virtual conference that brings you 10 microcap ideas from iAccess Alpha's network of buy-side investors. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 10 companies represented as one of their best ideas. For more information see www.iaccessalpha.com.

SOURCE ClearSign Technologies Corporation

Also from this source

ClearSign Technologies Corporation Provides Second Quarter 2023 Update

ClearSign Technologies Corporation Awarded Phase 2 Grant from Department of Energy to Commercialize a Flexible Hydrogen Fueled Ultra Low NOx Process Burner

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.