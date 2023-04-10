ClearSky Health Selects Wisconsin for Location of 15th Medical Rehabilitation Hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSky Health, a premier rehabilitative healthcare provider, selected a Wisconsin location for the site of its 15th medical rehabilitation hospital.

ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital Lakeshore, the organization's newest hospital, will be a 36-bed facility serving Sheboygan and Manitowoc counties in the Village of Cleveland, Wisconsin. It will create 100 jobs and treat 650 patients annually living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, or complex conditions like COVID-19.

The organization owns and operates six hospitals in Texas, Louisiana, Kansas, and New Mexico, with nine more in planning stages in Arizona, Florida, Ohio, and additional Wisconsin and Texas locations.

"ClearSky Lakeshore and our additional hospitals differ from other rehabilitative programs because of our highly trained teams, specialized equipment, state-of-the-art facilities, and integrative approach," says Darby Brockette, CEO of ClearSky Health.

Brockette says patients are provided the highest standards of care, citing the organization's stroke rehabilitation program as an example. The program utilizes standardized assessments, innovative treatment techniques, and the latest equipment to support evidence-based treatment approaches that result in quicker recovery times and a likelihood for more discharges to home.

Another unique aspect of care includes staff involvement in a patient's treatment after discharge. Hospital personnel ensure patients continue to receive needed resources to enable successful recoveries.

"We go above and beyond normal service expectations to provide patients with optimal results," Brockette says.

Patients treated at ClearSky Health hospitals interact and set individual goals with an interdisciplinary team that includes a physician; rehabilitation nurses; physical, occupational, and speech therapists; case managers; respiratory therapists; dietitians; and other healthcare professionals. Facilities feature private rooms, a rehabilitative gym with specialized equipment and one-on-one therapy, a dining room with a dedicated chef and food service staff, and an activity of daily living space to allow patients to receive therapy in rooms that emulate home conditions.

"In the communities we serve, individuals can receive specialized rehabilitation at home instead of traveling elsewhere, which can reduce financial and emotional stress to patients and their families," Brockette says. "Our goal is to help patients regain independence so they can quickly return home to their daily activities. We're honored to announce our 15th hospital and look forward to providing our services to other communities."

SOURCE ClearSky Health