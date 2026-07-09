Clearspeed Appoints Laurie Babinski as General Counsel

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearspeed, the leader in voice-based risk assessment technology, today announced the appointment of Laurie Babinski as General Counsel. Babinski brings nearly two decades of legal and executive leadership experience from high-growth public and private technology companies, including roles as General Counsel at IonQ and Deputy General Counsel at Credit Karma.

Babinski will be based in the Washington, D.C. area, where Clearspeed has established a new primary office to support its growing public sector and defense business.

Prior to joining Clearspeed, Babinski served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at IonQ, where she led the company's legal organization and advised executive leadership and the board on corporate governance, strategic transactions, and business operations. Previously, she spent more than six years in legal leadership roles at Credit Karma after launching her career in private practice at BakerHostetler. Babinski earned her J.D. from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and a bachelor's degree in journalism and Spanish from Pepperdine University.

"Laurie has built an impressive career advising technology companies through important moments of growth and transformation," said Alex Martin, CEO and co-founder of Clearspeed. "Her experience, judgment, and collaborative leadership style make her an ideal fit for Clearspeed as we continue executing on our long-term vision of enabling trusted decisions."

"Clearspeed has built a differentiated technology that helps organizations assess risk and keep humans at the center of important decisions while AI transforms most digital interactions," said Babinski. "I can't think of a more timely and consequential challenge for organizations today, and I look forward to helping Clearspeed lead with innovation in this area."

About Clearspeed

Founded in 2016, Clearspeed is the global leader in voice-based risk assessment. Its proprietary voice analytics technology detects the level of risk in a person's voice based on vocal characteristics universal to all humans—enabling faster, more confident decisions in high-stakes environments. Initially developed for the U.S. Department of Defense, Clearspeed quickly exposes indicators of risk for government and military agencies. Commercially, it helps insurers, financial institutions, and other enterprises assess risks like fraud and insider threats, unlock operational savings, and elevate the customer experience. With broad applications, Clearspeed delivers bias-free, highly precise, individual risk assessment wherever achieving trust at scale is essential.

With offices in the Washington, D.C. area, San Diego, and internationally, Clearspeed is used in 37 countries and supports over 60 languages. The company has earned more than 30 industry awards, including CNBC's World's Top InsurTech Companies. Learn more at www.clearspeed.com.

SOURCE Clearspeed