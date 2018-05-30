ClearStar® Achieves Innovative Preferred Software Partner™ Status

The Innovative Preferred Software Partner™ program is a valuable set of real benefits reserved exclusively for professional software providers who share Innovative's values and operate on the highest level of business principles. Innovative Preferred Software Partners™ provide seamless connectivity to Innovative's core products and technologies and provide complete cost transparency to the CRAs who take advantage of these platform integrations.

CRAs who choose an Innovative Preferred Software Partner™ can receive reduced licensing fees and substantial product discounts to offset the costs associated with switching from a non-preferred partner's platform, along with the benefit of having two trusted industry leaders who are committed to their success.

"ClearStar and Innovative share a deep commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and a proven track record of collaborating to ensure our mutual customers' success," stated Clifford J. Williams, Innovative's Founder and CEO. "I'm looking forward to doing great things together under our expanded partnership."

"ClearStar is excited as we continue to expand our partnership with Innovative. Our two companies share the desire to bring cutting edge technology and creative solutions to workplaces all over the globe. Working alongside another company with integrity that cares about the consumer, their data and experience is important to us," commented Ken Dawson, ClearStar's CIO/CISO. Dawson continued, "ClearStar's selective approach with our customers allows us to build partnerships with those who are dedicated to security, compliance and superior products using custom technology solutions such as mobile responsive drug and medical testing to become leaders in the industry."

About Innovative Enterprises, Inc.

For more than twenty years, Innovative has served as an expert strategic partner to the background screening industry. Firms that power their screening processes using Innovative's industry leading solutions experience an average rate of growth that far outpaces industry norms. Innovative commands an intimate knowledge of its core competencies gleaned from more than two centuries of cumulative staff experience in public records research and aggregation, law enforcement, judicial administration and private investigation.

An industry leader since 1996, Innovative is a founding member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners and has helped to raise the bar through its active participation in the formulation of best practice guidelines for industry providers across various segments. Innovative was honored in 2008, 2009, 2015, 2016 and again in 2017 as one of the Inc. 500|5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America. For more information, please call 1-888-777-9435, email solutions@knowthefacts.com, or visit us online at http://www.knowthefacts.com.



About ClearStar

ClearStar, Inc. is a leading and trusted background check technology, medical screening, strategic services, and decision-making information provider to employers and background screening companies.

A seven-time Inc. 5000 honoree and founding member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners, ClearStar has provided innovative technology solutions to businesses in the human capital management industry from its corporate offices in Alpharetta, Georgia since 1995. For more information about ClearStar, please visit: www.clearstar.net.

