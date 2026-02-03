CLEARSTEAD ADVISORS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE CLARIUS GROUP

Deal Expands Family Office Capabilities for Ultra-High-Net-Worth Clients

CLEVELAND, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearstead Advisors, LLC ("Clearstead"), a growing registered investment adviser ("RIA"), today announced the acquisition of The Clarius Group, LLC ("Clarius"), a Seattle-based Multi-Family Office RIA serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. Clarius oversees approximately $5.1 billion in assets under management.

The transaction closed on January 31, 2026.

With the addition of 36 Clarius professionals—including founding partners Keith Vernon and Matthew Talbot— Clearstead further deepens its capabilities for ultra-high-net-worth and family office clients. Clarius brings specialized expertise across investment advisory, integrated family office services, personal accounting, comprehensive administrative support, and multi-generational planning. Talbot, Vernon and four other Clarius partners will become Clearstead partners as part of the deal.

The acquisition represents an important step in Clearstead's long-term strategy to expand its family office offering while strengthening its presence in the Pacific Northwest.

Following the transaction, Clearstead advises approximately $55 billion in total client assets, including $30 billion under management, and employs more than 300 professionals across 13 offices nationwide.*

"We are pleased to welcome Clarius to Clearstead and are excited by the strong alignment of our values, culture, and long-term commitment to client service," said Brad Knapp, CEO of Clearstead. "The addition of the Clarius team meaningfully expands our capabilities in the ultra-high-net-worth and family office space, while also creating new opportunities for professional growth across the firm."

"From the earliest conversations, it was clear that Clarius and Clearstead share an operating philosophy based on a client-first mindset, a drive for excellence, and a highly collaborative culture. We have a common vision to continue building a firm that provides clients a boutique experience coupled with institutional capabilities. We are energized by our path forward together," said Keith Vernon, Co-Founder and Partner of Clarius.

"For more than 25 years, Clarius has focused on delivering thoughtful, highly personalized service to the families we serve," added Matthew Talbot, Co-Founder and Partner at Clarius. "By joining Clearstead, we are broadening the resources available to our clients—particularly in areas such as tax compliance, trust services, and alternative investments—while preserving the culture and approach that have always defined our firm. We are excited about the opportunities ahead."

Houlihan Lokey acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Clarius.

Clearstead received an equity investment from Flexpoint Ford in 2022 to support continued organic growth and strategic acquisitions. "We are delighted to welcome Clarius to Clearstead," said Daniel Edelman, Managing Director of Flexpoint Ford. "The cultural alignment and complementary capabilities between these firms reinforce our confidence in the long-term value of this partnership."

Recent acquisitions and expansions by Clearstead include Waveland Family Office, LLC in Chicago, Illinois; Wilbanks, Smith & Thomas (WST) and Baldwin Advisory in Norfolk, Virginia; and the addition of a seasoned advisory team in Hudson, Ohio.

About Clearstead Advisors, LLC

Founded in 1989, and headquartered in Cleveland, Clearstead is a growing financial advisory firm advising approximately $55* billion for private clients and institutions. For private clients — families, individuals, and related entities — Clearstead integrates financial planning, tax planning and preparation, and family office services with research-driven investment management. The firm also serves more than 270 institutional clients, including endowments and foundations, healthcare organizations, colleges and universities, and retirement funds, providing investment policy development, asset allocation strategy, investment selection, and performance reporting. Clearstead offers trust services through Clearstead Trust in Maine and Clearstead Avalon Trust in New Mexico.

For more information, visit www.clearstead.com

*Approximate as of January 31, 2026 including assets of Clarius. Also includes assets and employees of Clearstead Trust and Clearstead Avalon Trust, which are not registered with the SEC.

About The Clarius Group

Clarius is a multi-family office RIA, based in Seattle, Washington, with approximately $5.1 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1999, Clarius serves as a fiduciary to individuals and families throughout the Northwest and beyond. Their client-first approach is designed to provide tailored services, including investment management, family office services, and personal accounting. Among other awards, Clarius was recently named a Worth's Top RIA Firm in 2025.

Learn more at www.clariusgroup.com

*Asset and employee figures as of January 31, 2026.

About Flexpoint Ford

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm with approximately $7.8 billion of regulatory assets under management, specializing in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since its founding in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments across a broad range of sizes, structures, and asset classes. The firm has offices in Chicago, Illinois, and New York, New York.

Learn more at www.flexpointford.com

SOURCE Clearstead