Clearstead Announces Bradley Knapp will become President and Chief Executive Officer

CLEVELAND, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearstead Advisors, LLC ("Clearstead") today announced that Bradley D. Knapp, CFA, CAIA will become President and Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2025. Mr. Knapp succeeds David C. Fulton, Jr., CFA, Chief Executive since 2014, who will continue to serve on the firm's Board of Directors.

Bradley D. Knapp, CFA, CAIA and David C. Fulton, Jr., CFA

Clearstead, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a rapidly growing financial advisory firm advising over $47 billion* for private clients, institutions, and trust clients. The firm has offices in nine cities and a professional team of 250 individuals. In 2022, Flexpoint Ford, a private equity firm specializing in investments in the financial services and healthcare industries, acquired a majority stake in Clearstead, alongside more than 70 employees who continue to own a significant portion of the firm.

Mr. Knapp takes charge of a larger and more complex firm than existed ten years ago. Under Mr. Fulton's leadership, Clearstead's revenues and earnings have grown significantly, and the number of employees and assets under advisement have increased several times. Clearstead also added capabilities in tax compliance and financial planning, and formed Clearstead Trust, a nondepository trust company. The firm has acquired eleven firms in the past ten years.

Mr. Knapp's appointment is part of a longstanding management succession plan at Clearstead. Mr. Fulton comments, "Brad is a remarkable leader who has been instrumental to strategic initiatives at Clearstead, including accelerating organic growth through the addition of new channels and holistic service offerings, investing in technology to improve the client and advisor experience, and expanding our geographic footprint through integrating a number of strategic acquisitions. He has my highest endorsement."

Mr. Knapp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations and joined Clearstead in 2016. Mr. Knapp has held positions in the private client and institutional groups at the firm and has served as President from 2023 to the present. Since 2018, he has run the firm's Private Client and Trust practices. Brad has over 25 years of experience in wealth advisory and investment management, having held positions with two major financial institutions prior to joining Clearstead.

"I am fortunate in my new role to have an excellent team around the country dedicated to delivering value to our clients and helping them meet their financial goals," said Brad Knapp. "Clearstead's vision starts with delivering the best solutions possible for our clients and creating an environment in which our employees and advisors can thrive. I believe Clearstead has an exceptional opportunity to build on the impressive record of growth and innovation under Dave's leadership and look forward to continuing our work together."

"We want to thank Dave for his partnership as CEO of Clearstead and for the instrumental role he has played to build and grow Clearstead into the business it is today," say Daniel Edelman and Steve Begleiter, Clearstead Board Members and Managing Directors at Flexpoint Ford. "The success and growth that Clearstead has experienced is a testament to Dave's leadership and we are thrilled to see that he has chosen Brad as his successor to carry on the Clearstead vision."

About Clearstead Advisors, LLC: Founded in 1989, the Cleveland-based Clearstead is a leading financial advisory firm advising over $47 billion for private clients, institutions, and trust clients. For thousands of private clients – families, individuals, and related entities – Clearstead integrates financial planning, tax planning and compliance, family office, and trust services with research-driven investment management. Clearstead also serves nearly 300 institutional clients – endowments and foundations, healthcare organizations, colleges and universities, and retirement funds – by developing investment policy and asset allocation, selecting investments, and reporting on performance and policy compliance. For more information, visit www.clearstead.com

*Includes the assets of Clearstead Trust and Avalon Trust, which are not registered with the SEC.

