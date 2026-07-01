Clearstead Expands National Presence with Addition of Strategic Team in Philadelphia

CLEVELAND, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearstead Advisors, LLC ("Clearstead"), a growing registered investment advisor ("RIA"), today announced the acquisition of an experienced Philadelphia-based wealth management team formerly part of myCIO Wealth Partners, LLC. The team advises approximately $2.6 billion of regulatory assets under management and approximately $2.7 billion of additional assets under advisement, as of March 31, 2026. The addition expands Clearstead's presence in one of the nation's largest wealth management markets while strengthening the firm's high-net-worth wealth management, retirement plan consulting, and tax capabilities.

The transaction closed on June 30, 2026.

The nine-person team is led by veteran advisor Paul Bracaglia, together with senior advisors Phil Bonelli, Michael Finelli, Bruce Fenster, and Jackson Davey. The team serves high-net-worth individuals, families, and retirement plans, and the five advisors will become Clearstead partners as part of the transaction. Collectively, they bring decades of specialized experience advising clients and managing assets across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions.

The team's expertise in high-net-worth wealth management, retirement plan consulting, and tax services further enhances the breadth of solutions Clearstead offers to clients. Following the transaction, Clearstead advises approximately $68 billion in total client assets, including approximately $37 billion under management, and employs more than 325 professionals across 14 offices nationwide.*

"We are delighted to welcome Paul and his accomplished team to Clearstead," said Brad Knapp, CEO of Clearstead. "Their addition reflects our disciplined growth strategy, broadens our presence in Philadelphia, and further strengthens Clearstead's position as a nationally recognized RIA."

"Joining Clearstead is a win-win for both organizations, as we share a planning-led approach to wealth management," said Bracaglia. "It allows us to join a national organization with substantial resources and capabilities, while continuing to build on the client-centric culture that has defined and shaped our team's success."

"We wish the departing business success in their new partnership with Clearstead," said David Lees, Senior Partner of myCIO Wealth Partners, LLC.

Clearstead's latest team addition follows a series of strategic growth initiatives supported by Flexpoint Ford's majority equity investment in 2022, which was designed to help accelerate the firm's organic and inorganic growth.

Recent Clearstead acquisitions and expansions include The Clarius Group, LLC in Seattle, Washington; Waveland Family Office, LLC in Chicago, Illinois; Wilbanks, Smith & Thomas and Baldwin Advisory in Norfolk, Virginia; and the addition of a seasoned advisory team in Hudson, Ohio.

Colchester Partners, LLC served as financial advisor to myCIO Wealth Partners, LLC.

About Clearstead Advisors, LLC

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Cleveland, Clearstead is a growing financial advisory firm advising approximately $68 billion* for private clients and institutions. For private clients — including families, individuals, and related entities — Clearstead integrates financial planning, tax planning and preparation, family office services, and research-driven investment management. The firm also serves more than 290 institutional clients, including endowments and foundations, healthcare organizations, colleges and universities, and retirement funds, providing investment policy development, asset allocation strategy, investment selection, and performance reporting. Clearstead offers trust services through Clearstead Trust in Maine and Clearstead Avalon Trust in New Mexico.

For more information, visit www.clearstead.com

*Approximate as of June 30, 2026, including assets of team formerly with myCIO Wealth Partners, LLC. Also includes assets and employees of Clearstead Trust and Clearstead Avalon Trust, which are not registered with the SEC.

About Flexpoint Ford

Flexpoint Ford is a specialist private equity firm focused on financial services and adjacent verticals. Founded in 2005, the firm manages approximately $9.0 billion in assets and operates as a single, integrated platform investing through two complementary strategies: Private Equity and Asset Opportunity. Over two decades, Flexpoint has completed more than 100 investments, leveraging deep sector expertise and structural flexibility to drive long-term value across a wide range of investment structures and market cycles. Flexpoint is headquartered in Chicago with offices in New York and Miami. For additional information, visit www.flexpointford.com.

SOURCE Clearstead