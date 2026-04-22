CLEARSTEAD NAMES SHAUN MCCRACKEN EXECUTIVE MANAGING DIRECTOR, MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

CLEVELAND, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearstead Advisors, LLC ("Clearstead") today announced that Shaun McCracken has joined Clearstead as Executive Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions, effective immediately.

Shaun McCracken, Executive Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions at Clearstead Advisors

Shaun brings a strong track record of advising on and executing strategic transactions, with deep expertise across the M&A lifecycle. He most recently served as Director, Mergers & Acquisitions at Acrisure LLC. While there, he progressed through increasingly senior positions, contributing to the firm's rapid growth through acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Prior to his time at Acrisure LLC, Shaun served as a Market Data Management consultant to Citadel LLC.

Throughout his career, Shaun has developed a reputation for combining rigorous financial analysis with a pragmatic, relationship-driven approach. Helping organizations navigate complex transactions and unlock long-term value, his knowledge spans all aspects of the M&A lifecycle. Additionally, he brings with him the ability to lead and build high-performing teams in fast-growing organizations.

In his new role, Shaun will oversee Clearstead's M&A strategy and execution while working closely with leadership to identify and pursue growth opportunities that align with the firm's long-term vision. He will report directly to Bradley Knapp, CEO and President.

"We're excited to welcome Shaun to the Clearstead team," said Knapp. "His experience and extensive M&A knowledge demonstrate an exceptional record of achievement that will be critical to Clearstead remaining a forward-thinking firm poised for growth and committed to exceptional client service."

Shaun holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Miami University.

About Clearstead Advisors, LLC

Founded in 1989, and headquartered in Cleveland, Clearstead is a growing financial advisory firm advising approximately $62* billion for private clients and institutions. For private clients — families, individuals, and related entities — Clearstead integrates financial planning, tax planning and preparation, and family office services with research-driven investment management. The firm also serves more than 300 institutional clients, including endowments and foundations, healthcare organizations, colleges and universities, and retirement funds, providing investment policy development, asset allocation strategy, investment selection, and performance reporting. Clearstead offers trust services through Clearstead Trust in Maine and Clearstead Avalon Trust in New Mexico.

For more information, visit www.clearstead.com

*Includes the assets of Clearstead Trust and Clearstead Avalon Trust, which are not SEC registered.

SOURCE Clearstead