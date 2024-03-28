CLEARSTEM Skincare Breaks Into New Category With Hair Care Launch

The Clean Skincare Brand Announces The Launch of New RESTORATIVE Shampoo and REPAIR Conditioner

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEARSTEM Skincare , the acne-safe & clean skincare brand, announces today its expansion into the haircare category with the launch of two innovative products: the RESTORATIVE Shampoo and REPAIR Conditioner. After identifying a gap in the market for hydrating hair care products free from pore-cloggers, CLEARTEM's founders were inspired to develop hair formulas that stay true to the brand's ethos of clean, acne-safe, and professional-grade.

"After 10 years of treating acne, we've found that 90% of hair products contain pore-cloggers," said Danielle Gronich, CEO of CLEARSTEM and Founder of San Diego Acne Clinic. "Most consumers don't realize their hair products are breaking them out and it's a huge problem- so we formulated the first haircare line that's completely non-comedogenic, luxury feeling, and is actually amazing for the hair. Other options exist but most are terrible for the hair and extremely drying. So we knew we had to come up with a winning solution for everybody because that's what we do at CLEARSTEM."

The RESTORATIVE Shampoo and REPAIR Conditioner are the first acne-safe-meets-luxury hair products designed to meet the needs of all hair types and skin types, including those with sensitive skin. Both products are Dermatologist Tested and meticulously formulated without sulfates, parabens, or known hormone disruptors.

Key ingredients supporting this innovation include almond seedcake and kokum butter, a non pore-clogging butter.

RESTORATIVE Shampoo ($28) : A groundbreaking formula that rejuvenates both the scalp and hair using high-quality, multi-functional botanicals. Key ingredients include rosemary, spearmint, and chamomile. It is formulated to help stimulate the scalp, and leave your hair purified without overdrying.

: A groundbreaking formula that rejuvenates both the scalp and hair using high-quality, multi-functional botanicals. REPAIR Conditioner ($36) : Crafted with intense hydration and repair in mind, this formula features amino acids, kokum butter, and other moisture-rich ingredients to help rebuild hair at the cuticle, dramatically reducing tangles and breakage. Kokum butter and hydrolyzed almond seedcake are innovative ingredients that help improve moisture retention for stronger, manageable hair, ensuring it looks shiny and hydrated without being weighed down.

"We're thrilled to break into this new category, as CLEARSTEM hair care has been in the works for over six years," said Kayleigh Christina, CGO and Co-Founder of CLEARSTEM Skincare. "It took us over two years to formulate these products to ensure they were ultra-clean, and up to our brand's high standards, and we're so excited for our community to finally get their hands on them."

Both the RESTORATIVE Shampoo and REPAIR Conditioner are available for purchase on CLEARSTEM Skincare's official website, clearstem.com . To learn more, please follow @clearstemskincare on Instagram.

ABOUT CLEARSTEM Skincare

Founded in 2017 by Licensed Clinical Esthetician and Acne Expert, Danielle Gronich (The Acne Guru™) & Certified Holistic Nutritionist Kayleigh Christina , CLEARSTEM Skincare is the revolutionary brand that is both anti-acne and anti-aging with no known hormone-disrupting ingredients. If you've ever dealt with breakouts, you know that traditional acne products cause excessive dryness and aging, while anti-aging products are full of thick, pore-clogging ingredients that create more acne. The founders of CLEARSTEM are both in their thirties and are extremely acne-prone, so they formulated the first clean skincare line that targets their acne and wrinkle concerns at the same time - without toxic irritants or pore-clogging fillers.

