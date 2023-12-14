Clearstep Advances Inclusivity in Healthcare with Introduction of Spanish User Experience for Digital Triage

Leading digital triage provider responds to the growing need for linguistic accessibility

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearstep , a leading provider of digital triage technology, is enhancing linguistic inclusivity in healthcare with the introduction of a Spanish user experience on its platform. This strategic move underscores Clearstep's unwavering commitment to breaking down language barriers and ensuring broader accessibility to healthcare.

Recognizing the escalating need for linguistic diversity in healthcare interactions, Clearstep is pleased to announce the expansion of its digital triage platform to include the Spanish language. As the Spanish-speaking population in the United States surpasses 12%, Clearstep aims to bridge communication gaps between healthcare providers and Spanish-speaking patients.

"By providing a Spanish solution, we hope to improve accessibility and inclusivity by addressing language barriers and enhancing communication between healthcare providers and Spanish-speaking patients," said Bilal Naved, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder of Clearstep. "Providing information in the patient's native language ensures a deeper understanding of medical instructions and health information and fosters better-informed decision-making about their care."

Clearstep's digital triage technology, designed to guide patients to appropriate care at the onset of their healthcare journey, now extends its seamless and user-friendly experience to Spanish-speaking individuals. By offering the platform in Spanish, Clearstep aims to create a satisfying and supportive healthcare experience for all patients, regardless of their language preferences.

Naved further commented on the broader implications: "Linguistic accessibility not only boosts patient engagement but also reflects cultural awareness in delivering equitable and patient-centric healthcare. Our goal is to dismantle language barriers, reduce disparities, and ensure that Spanish-speaking populations have equal access to healthcare resources and services."

The primary audience for Clearstep's Spanish version includes Spanish-speaking patients, with a focus on Mexican Spanish, the most commonly spoken dialect in the United States. However, the platform is still accessible to any Spanish speaker.

To ensure the accuracy and cultural appropriateness of the translations, Clearstep collaborated with certified and licensed medical content translators for the initial translation. Subsequently, Clearstep worked closely with its healthcare partners, who employ translators, to review and provide feedback on the translated content. Finally, native Spanish speakers conducted end-to-end testing to ensure the experience was culturally appropriate and accurate.

Patients can access the Spanish version of Clearstep's solution through their healthcare system's website or the language toggle within the existing platform. Clearstep is actively working with its partners to implement the Spanish capability for their patients.

Looking ahead, Clearstep has plans to expand its language offerings further to reflect the diverse patient populations in the United States. Mandarin, French, German, and Swahili are among the languages currently in development.

Clearstep remains resolute in its mission to revolutionize healthcare accessibility and looks forward to providing Spanish-speaking patients with a more seamless and inclusive healthcare experience.

Clearstep is a leading digital health company helping healthcare organizations and patients create an individual roadmap to the right care at the right time and place. Clearstep's Smart Care Routing™ AI assistants for self-triage and healthcare navigation harness rigorously validated and curated AI models that empower patients to navigate their healthcare needs securely. Clearstep's impact extends across call centers, websites, mobile apps, patient portals, and 2-way SMS platforms. Through these mediums, it seamlessly automates symptom assessments, streamlines triage processes, addresses routine patient inquiries, facilitates remote patient monitoring, and optimizes administrative and clinical workflows.

