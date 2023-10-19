Clearstep Wins Three Awards and is Recognized as the Top Solution for Improving Patient Experience in KLAS 2023 Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report

Clearstep is recognized in three of the four Quadruple Aim of Healthcare categories: #1 for Improving Patient Experience, #3 for Improving Outcomes, and #3 for Improving Clinician Experience.

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearstep , the preeminent leader in artificially intelligent (AI) patient self-service triage and healthcare assistance, is recognized 3x in the 2023 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report. KLAS evaluates hundreds of solutions annually to find the most significant potential to disrupt the healthcare market. Solutions were rated by how well they could impact the quadruple aim of healthcare. The rating also takes into account anonymous interviews with customers. Out of the hundreds of solutions evaluated each year by KLAS, only those rated 85 or higher in their initial analysis were considered for the Top 20 Emerging Solutions Report. Dozens of health system executives from across the country then vote on solutions nominated for the Top 20. The top 5 highest ranking solutions in each category receive an award. This year was the first year where any company ever received three or more awards. Clearstep received awards in three out of the four categories.

The four categories tie to the quadruple aim of healthcare: improving care and outcomes, reducing the cost of care, improving patient experiences, and improving clinician experiences.

Clearstep was ranked the number one solution for the Improving Patient Experience category and selected as one of the top three solutions in the Improving Outcomes and Improving Clinician Experience categories. According to the report, "Clearstep has developed an effective, innovative patient-facing and patient-centric tool that uses AI automation for triage and patient scheduling. The tool is effective, and the company is versatile with its clients. Reductions in staff needed for nurse triage is the key ROI; however, the tool can also be effective in increasing keepage and preventing leakage. The solution has the opportunity to increase patient loyalty and ROI."

In response to this recognition, Adeel Malik, CEO of Clearstep, expressed gratitude, saying, "We are honored to be recognized by KLAS as a Top 20 Emerging Solution for 2023. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering transformative A.I. healthcare assistants that benefit patients and providers alike. We are dedicated to revolutionizing how healthcare consumers access and navigate their healthcare needs while also ensuring that we are optimizing capacity and efficiency for care teams. We will continue to innovate and evolve our offerings to meet the evolving needs of patients and providers."

Adam Gale, KLAS CEO, stated: "KLAS strongly believes in the transformative potential of technology in healthcare. So, we take great pride in investigating innovative, emerging technology solutions. Our goal is to help providers navigate the buzz surrounding emerging technology and showcase the greatest potential solutions to truly change healthcare for the better. Our latest Top 20 report underscores these solutions and brings transparency to what's new in the market."

Clearstep continuously strives to improve its solutions, and this recognition from KLAS is a testament to the company's dedication to providing healthcare organizations with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care and thrive in an ever-changing industry.

About Clearstep

Clearstep's Smart Care Routing™ AI assistants for self-triage and healthcare navigation harness rigorously validated and curated AI models that empower patients to navigate their healthcare needs securely. Clearstep's impact extends across call centers, websites, mobile apps, patient portals, and 2-way SMS platforms. Through these mediums, it seamlessly automates symptom assessments, streamlines triage processes, addresses routine patient inquiries, facilitates remote patient monitoring, and optimizes administrative and clinical workflows. Learn more at clearstep. health and follow Clearstep on Linkedin .

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. Follow KLAS on LinkedIn. Learn more at: klasresearch.com.

SOURCE Clearstep