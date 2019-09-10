ClearStructure augments its offering with Regulatory & Investor Risk Reporting Services

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearStructure announced today that it has entered a strategic partnership with GRMA, a leading financial technology firm providing curated data and reporting on a SaaS basis. This partnership enhances ClearStructure's reporting offering and allows it to provide clients with complete, cost-effective, and institutional-quality reporting services for regulatory and investor-related purposes.

GRMA's reporting platform performs data aggregation and enrichment and provides ClearStructure's clients with all of the portfolio and risk statistics and other curated and calculated data necessary to satisfy all regulatory and investor reporting requirements and transparency demands. ClearStructure's clients gain access to an online help desk of seasoned reporting and risk management professionals with decades of experience working with major global financial institutions and asset management firms.

Jeremy Hintze, COO of ClearStructure Financial Technology said, "We have seen an increased demand from clients in the areas of regulatory and investor reporting. We are pleased to add these additional options for our clients as part of our already robust reporting suite."

Hintze added, "We believe this offering is an important and significant addition to ClearStructure's range of current capabilities and services which also greatly benefits our clients in helping them to reduce costs and take away the headache and burden associated with many kinds of internal and external reporting that asset managers are required to do today."

About ClearStructure Financial Technology:

ClearStructure Financial Technology delivers state-of-the-art technology solutions capable of meeting the diverse needs of the investment industry. The Sentry solution offers managers full front-to-back-office functionality on a single platform across all asset types. ClearStructure's Sentry product suite is used by many of the largest and most respected financial institutions and investment firms in the world. For more information about ClearStructure, visit www.clearstructure.com.

About GRMA:

GRMA is a leading FinTech and advisory firm. It provides curated data and reporting for investment holdings, risk management, and performance attribution/benchmarking as a complete and cost-effective SaaS solution. In addition, it provides value-added advisory services to its clients. GRMA's principals each have over 25 years of senior-level investment risk management experience at major global financial institutions, asset management firms and in the government. For more information about GRMA, Inc., visit www.grmainc.com.

SOURCE ClearStructure Financial Technology

Related Links

http://www.clearstructure.com

