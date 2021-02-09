CLEARSURANCE ANNOUNCES 2021 Top Ranked Car, Home and Renters Insurance, Including Price Rankings, Based Solely Upon Customer Reviews and Ratings

Clearsurance modified the scoring approach from last year (Value Score) to more heavily weigh price (50%), acknowledging that pricing is the primary driver for most insurance shoppers in the buying process.

What makes an insurance company among the "top ranked" companies?

Clearsurance evaluated companies on a various factors based on the things that matter most to customers using the following methodology:

Price Rating (50%)

Customer Experience Rating (25%) and

Customers' Likelihood to Recommend the company to a friend (25%)

According to Clearsurance founder, Mike Crowe, "This year's rankings give customers visibility into the top customer-rated insurance companies based on these critical rating factors, with greater emphasis placed on price, given the importance of price in the decision making process for insurance."

The 2021 Clearsurance Overall Customer Rating enables customers to find the right insurance for them based on these valuable attributes. Here is the list of Clearsurance's 2021 Customers' Choice Top Ranked Insurance Companies infographic.

Car Insurance Company Rankings for 2021 based on the Overall Customer Rating

The infographic features the 10 Best Car Insurance Companies for 2021 according to customers who wrote reviews on Clearsurance.com. 591 car insurance companies were analyzed for this list.

#1 USAA Insurance profile : Despite different category weightings than last year, USAA was awarded the #1 Ranking for Car Insurance for the fourth year in a row, with higher scores than every other car insurance company in every single rating category (Price Rating, Customer Experience, and Likelihood to Recommend to a friend).

#2 NJM Insurance profile : NJM was a close runner up and is available in NJ and PA. Within the ranking categories for NJM, customers rated these categories the highest: Customer Experience Rating and Customers' Likelihood to Recommend the company to a friend, compared to Price Rating which had a slightly lower relative score.

Car Insurance: View Clearsurance's full report on the Insurance Company Rankings Best of 2021 list as rated by customers.

Homeowners Insurance Company Rankings for 2021 based on the Overall Customer Rating

The infographic features the 10 Best Homeowners Insurance Companies for 2021 according to customers who wrote reviews on Clearsurance.com. 657 homeowners insurance companies were analyzed for this list.

#1 Lemonade Insurance profile : A newcomer to the Homeowners Insurance list in 2021 (Lemonade reached the 100 review threshold), Lemonade is the #1 customer-rated Home Insurance company, earning the highest marks across every ranking category: Price Rating, Customer Experience Rating, and Likelihood to Recommend to a friend. Having launched in 2015, Lemonade has surpassed companies that have been in business for many decades including USAA, founded in 1922.

#2 USAA Insurance profile : USAA is a close second on the Clearsurance 2021 Best of Home Insurance list. Last year, USAA earned the top spot for the best homeowners insurance company. Until this year's Best of 2021 List, USAA consistently ranked #1 according to customers for the three prior years, earning some of the highest marks across all of the rating categories on Clearsurance.com.

Home Insurance: View Clearsurance's full report on the Insurance Company Rankings Best of 2021 list as rated by customers.

Renters Insurance Company Rankings for 2021 based on the Overall Customer Rating

The infographic features the 10 Best Renters Insurance Companies for 2021 according to customers who wrote reviews on Clearsurance.com. 336 renters insurance companies were analyzed for this list.

#1 Lemonade Insurance profile : A recurring winner on the Renters Insurance list, Lemonade is again the #1 customer-rated Renters Insurance company, earning the highest marks across the board for all ranking categories: Price Rating, Customer Experience Rating, and Likelihood to Recommend to a friend.

#2 USAA Insurance profile : USAA ranks #2 for Customers' Choice with consistently second highest marks across all of the rating categories.

Renters Insurance: View Clearsurance's full report on the Insurance Company Rankings Best of 2021 list as rated by customers.

Note: Clearsurance compiled a list of the Top 10 insurance companies across car, home, and renters insurance for 2021. The rankings are based solely on customer reviews submitted to Clearsurance.com. Companies must have at least 100 reviews for the specific product line by January 15, 2021 to qualify for the annual rankings. All companies that met this criteria were considered in the rankings and all accepted reviews were used to evaluate the companies.

ABOUT CLEARSURANCE

Clearsurance's mission is to help customers save money with unbiased customer insights and tips. Clearsurance has developed a customer-first insurance marketplace where people can find the best insurance companies and products to save money on their insurance across Car, Home, and Renters Insurance, among other verticals. All customer recommendations are based solely on customers' reviews of insurance companies. Founded in 2016 by Michael Crowe, Clearsurance is simplifying insurance shopping, powered by customer generated reviews, ratings, and data.

