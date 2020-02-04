Clearsurance Announces The Best Insurance Companies Ranking For 2020 Based On Consumers' Reviews

According to Clearsurance CEO and founder, Mike Crowe, "These new rankings augment the Clearsurance brand promise and mission of transparency by helping consumers simplify confusing insurance decisions by using consumers' feedback and rankings."

"So many organic online searches start with consumers looking for the best and cheapest (or most affordable) insurance. The search results often do not provide any guidance for consumers to have context to ascertain the "best" or "cheapest" providers in their zip code. Clearsurance has enhanced the Consumer Rankings with additional data inputs that truly get at the 'best' and 'cheapest' attributes," Mike Crowe explained.

"This is the first ever attempt by any company to uncover what it means to be the 'best' and 'cheapest' insurance, which are both commonly searched keywords in Google search. People engage these long-tail keyword searches ('best' and 'cheapest') without any objective context as to what it really means."

The Clearsurance Value Score addresses these attributes to help consumers make a truly informed decision.

Clearsurance compiled a list of the top 10 insurance companies by product type across car, home, and renters insurance for 2020. The rankings are based solely on consumer reviews submitted to Clearsurance. Companies were evaluated based on important factors that make an insurance company among the "best" for customers. Price was an important factor in the best insurance companies for 2020, but it wasn't the only factor. The algorithm also considered the companies' overall rating and reliability scores as rated by users on Clearsurance via their reviews.

All companies that sell the insurance type were considered for the respective ranking list as long as the company had at least 100 reviews on Clearsurance.com. All reviews the companies have received on Clearsurance were evaluated for the ranking.

The Ranking Formula:

Value Score = [[Overall Rating] +[Price Rating] +[Reliability Score]]/3

Car Insurance Company Rankings for 2020 by Value Score

The table below features the 10 Best Car Insurance Companies for 2020 according to consumers who wrote reviews on Clearsurance.com. The best car insurance company ranking is determined by each company's Value Score, which is an algorithm that incorporates the company's overall rating, price rating, and reliability score from all of the consumer reviews that the company has received on Clearsurance.com. There were 518 car insurance companies analyzed for this list.

Infographic – 2020 Insurance Consumers' Choice Auto: https://media.clearsurance.com/images/2020-insurance-consumers-choice-auto.png

View Clearsurance's full report on the Best Car Insurance Companies for 2020 According to Consumers .

Homeowners Insurance Company Rankings for 2020 by Value Score

The table below features the 10 Best Homeowners Insurance Companies for 2020 according to consumers who wrote reviews on Clearsurance.com. The ranking is determined by the company's Value Score, which is an algorithm that incorporates the company's overall rating, price rating and reliability score from all of the consumer reviews that the company has received on Clearsurance.com. There were 588 homeowners insurance companies analyzed for this list.

Infographic – 2020 Insurance Consumers' Choice Homeowners: https://media.clearsurance.com/images/2020-insurance-consumers-choice-home.png

View Clearsurance's full report on the Best Homeowners Insurance Companies for 2020 According to Consumers .

Renters Insurance Company Rankings for 2020 by Value Score

The table below features the 10 Best Renters Insurance Companies for 2020 according to consumers who wrote reviews on Clearsurance.com. The best renters insurance company ranking is determined by each company's Value Score. A company's Value Score is determined by a combination of the company's individual overall rating, price rating and reliability score from all reviews the company has received on Clearsurance.com. There were 310 renters insurance companies analyzed for this list.

Infographic – 2020 Insurance Consumers' Choice Renters: https://media.clearsurance.com/images/2020-insurance-consumers-choice-renters.png

View Clearsurance's full report on the Best Renters Insurance Companies for 2020 According to Consumers .

To learn more about Clearsurance, or one of the many insurance companies reviewed on its platform, please visit www.clearsurance.com .

About Clearsurance

Clearsurance is helping insurance consumers make better informed buying decisions powered by customer review data. The company has created the most comprehensive customer rating system in the insurance industry available to consumers who are looking for independent and objective guidance.

Clearsurance.com, where the consumers' voice is the only voice in Insurance Rankings. Get personalized insurance rankings and recommendations in your zip code based on consumers' reviews. Over 150k consumer reviews of 100s of insurance companies, agencies, and agents across Car | Home | Renters | Life| Pet | Motorcycle.

At Clearsurance, we are developing a true, customer-first insurance marketplace where people can find the best insurance companies and products to meet their specific needs and unique buying preferences. Everything we do at Clearsurance is governed by our core values: 1) we are transparent, 2) we are authentic, 3) we are optimists, and 4) we are scrappy. The company was founded in 2016 by insurance entrepreneur Michael Crowe. Learn how Clearsurance is helping customers make confident decisions about purchasing insurance at www.clearsurance.com .

