Clearsurance Announces the Most Reliable Homeowner Insurance Companies in California for 2019

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsurance , the independent insurance consumer marketplace powered by customer reviews and ratings, today published its first list of the most reliable California homeowner insurance companies based on policyholder reviews and ratings. The rankings provide the industry's most comprehensive consumer insights and sentiments from a trusted and independent community of consumers.

Clearsurance 2019 Homeowners Rankings based on over 9,000 consumer reviews. Visit www.clearsurance.com for more rankings and reviews.

Unlike the many other top company lists published for the industry, Clearsurance's rankings are transparent and backed by data that shows why companies are rated and ranked as they are. The ratings for each company are derived solely from more than 9,000 customer reviews submitted by current and former policyholders on Clearsurance's website in 2019.

"Given the increased frequency of catastrophic weather events in California, it is more important than ever that California homeowners have confidence in their homeowner's insurance company being there for them when they need it most," said Michael Crowe, CEO and co-founder of Clearsurance. "This is why we set out to create an industry-first reliability score to serve as an unbiased metric that will help consumers make better and well-informed purchasing decisions."

The Clearsurance reliability score is calculated solely on the input of policyholders, past and present, and takes into account several important factors from actual consumers, including responsiveness, knowledge about the policyholder's personal situation, claims service, transparency around price, and renewal data.

"It's no longer prudent for homeowners to simply buy the cheapest homeowners insurance that they can find. Consumers really need to understand which homeowners insurance companies perform best when facing serious home damage or even displacement challenges. Our proprietary reliability score is a value-based metric to help homeowners identify the best-rated company at the best price," said Crowe.

To learn more about Clearsurance, or one of the many insurance companies reviewed on its platform, please visit www.clearsurance.com.

About Clearsurance

Clearsurance is helping insurance consumers make better informed buying decisions powered by customer review data. The company has created the most comprehensive customer rating system in the insurance industry available to consumers who are looking for independent and objective guidance.

At Clearsurance, we are developing a true, customer-first insurance marketplace where people can find the best insurance companies and products to meet their specific needs and unique buying preferences. Everything we do at Clearsurance is governed by our core values: 1) we are transparent, 2) we are authentic, 3) we are optimists, and 4) we are scrappy. The company was founded in 2016 by insurance entrepreneur Michael Crowe. Learn how Clearsurance is helping customers make confident decisions about purchasing insurance at www.clearsurance.com .

