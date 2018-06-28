Clearsurance Reaches Over 105,000 Customer Reviews and More Than 75 Subscribers

"Customers are coming to Clearsurance to learn from the experiences of other policyholders as a way to short-cut the time and energy required to understand the best choices available to them when shopping for car, home or renters insurance," said Michael Crowe, co-founder and CEO of Clearsurance.

In the first quarter of 2018, Clearsurance released a paid subscription option for insurance companies that want deeper customer sentiments through analytics, to benchmark their results against competitors, and to promote an independent customer rating to improve customer satisfaction and improve conversions. As of this date, four insurance companies are currently live as paid subscribers and more than 20 others are in various stages of implementation.

"The insurance industry engagement has been amazing, which really validates the commitment of many insurance companies to improve transparency, along with a renewed focus on technology to drive better engagement and enhance the customer journey," said Crowe.

Some of the insurers who have engaged with Clearsurance are highly rated technology-focused new entrants to the insurance marketplace such as Root, Hippo, and Lemonade, as well as established household brands such as Liberty Mutual, Allstate, Auto-Owners and The General.

Shortly, Clearsurance will release its company profile pages for the leading online marketplaces, including Coverhound, Compare, and Quote Wizard. In the second half of 2018, Clearsurance plans to release its agent and agency review and rating tool so customers can also share insights on their agent experience.

