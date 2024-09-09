Cleartide Unveils Cutting-Edge Submersible and Condensate Pumps at National Hardware Expo in Mexico

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleartide, an innovative and technical supplier in the water pump industry, announced its participation in the National Hardware Expo, which took place from September 5 to 7 in Mexico. During the exhibition, Cleartide showcased an array of submersible pumps and the cutting-edge condensate pump.

To meet diverse needs, Cleartide's submersible pumps encompass a variety of designs, including those made from stainless steel, plastic, and cast aluminum. These pumps are ideal for a range of applications, such as basement drainage, garden irrigation, and general water removal from pools and ponds.

Stainless Steel Submersible Pumps

These pumps are constructed entirely from 304 stainless steel, including the shaft and impeller, ensuring they are built to withstand harsh and corrosive environments. They feature a fluororubber machine seal and O-ring for superior leak protection, and an F-class insulated motor that delivers exceptional durability and consistent performance even under high temperatures. This makes them ideal for applications demanding high corrosion resistance and reliability.

Plastic Submersible Pumps

Made from durable thermoplastic material, these pumps are portable and cost-effective. They feature automatic operation and offer flow rates from 1,711 GPH to 3,422 GPH, with a lift capacity of up to 27.9 feet. Their compact design makes them suitable for a variety of water removal tasks, including basement drainage and garden irrigation.

Cast Iron & Aluminum Submersible Pumps

These pumps feature a durable iron-cast body coupled with an aluminum alloy motor housing and impeller, ensuring extended service life. They are equipped with a ceramic/graphite mechanical seal for excellent leak prevention and a high-performance thermal protector for reliable safety. Designed to be lightweight and compact, they offer easy installation and maintenance, combined with energy-efficient and eco-friendly performance.

Automatic Condensate Pumps

Unlike traditional tank-style pumps, this condensate pump features a sleek, flat-top design. Offering two models, ECNP 30 and ECNP 50, the 1/30 HP model provides a maximum flow rate of 135 GPH with a 27 feet maximum head, while the 1/50 HP model offers 110 GPH with a 23 feet head, outperforming other condensate pumps on the market. Additionally, equipped with a BLDC motor and water cooling, the pumps operate at just 25 decibels, ensuring no disturbance during nighttime use.

"We are excited to meet with customers from around the world," said the Cleartide R&D team. "Our dedication to the development of residential water pumps has always been aligned with responding to changing market needs. This event provided a great platform to demonstrate our latest advancements."

About Cleartide

Cleartide is an innovative and technical supplier in the water pump industry, dedicated to delivering powerful and precise water flow solutions for residential use. Committed to infusing every stream of water with power and artistry, we combine cutting-edge technology with a commitment to excellence to create products that enhance efficiency and convenience in everyday life.

All Cleartide products are designed according to the highest standards, offering industry-leading performance and backed by the industry's best service and support.

