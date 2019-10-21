Cleartrip Holidays Launches With Buy a Holiday Get Your Next One Free

To celebrate the launch, customers can join the Cleartrip Holiday Club, a limited membership loyalty club which allows you to buy a holiday and get your next holiday for free. The membership gives you a free holiday next summer to Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan or Turkey. The holiday will include economy return airfares, a stay in a 4-star hotel, daily breakfast, airport transfers and a sightseeing tour.

Cleartrip has also launched an Unlimited Option for holidays in Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia which allows customers the freedom to select their own itinerary. Travellers will have a dedicated driver and guide and can customise their daily itinerary from a selection of over 20 sightseeing tours at their own pace. The Cleartrip guide offers expert local insights and recommendations on the widest range of experiences. Guests will also have their own on-hand Cleartrip concierge service to assist 24/7 on the ground, ensuring everything runs smoothly and a free wifi-hotspot device for each guest to make sure communication is a breeze. Though the price won't hit customers in their wallet, with holidays starting from as low as AED 1,300, there is no scrimping on luxuries. Customers will be given flexibility in departure dates, choice of airline and handpicked hotels and all tours will be on a private basis, with English and Arabic speaking guides to make sure visitors don't miss a thing.

"Cleartrip Holidays are a perfect mix that offer convenience, comfort and flexibility. With our bespoke offerings and on-the-ground concierge service, we are meeting a growing need for customers to have the freedom and control while travelling" said Anand Kandadai, Executive Vice President - Holidays, Accommodation & Experiences. "We don't just have the most popular destinations as the market is changing. In this millennial age, travellers want undiscovered destinations, the ones their friends will be excited about when they post their photos on social media. So, we have created a product that fits not only those looking for great value, but those seeking something new, something unique and something which will make for great social media content," continued Mr Kandadai.

From beach holidays to city breaks, adventure holidays to nature escapes, there is something for everyone, with trips from Europe to the Middle East, including some of the world's most untouched places and most popular destinations such as Paris, Rome and Madrid. Guests can start designing their trip from the comfort of their own home, by visiting the Cleartrip website – https://www.cleartrip.ae/holidays.

About Cleartrip:

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Dubai, UAE, Cleartrip offers its customers a comprehensive and personalised travel experience through its innovative and award-winning mobile and desktop solutions. Combining intuitive products with a customer-centric approach and the widest selection of flights, hotels, and local experiences, Cleartrip brings a highly differentiated value proposition to market, offering convenience, choice, competitive prices and exclusive content. In 2018 Cleartrip acquired, Flyin, Saudi Arabia's leading online travel agent making Cleartrip the largest mobile and online travel company in the Middle East.

Cleartrip today occupies a leading market position in the Air and Accommodation segments, with over 10 million flight tickets and 1.5 million hotel room nights sold annually. With the launch of Cleartrip Local in 2016, the pioneering and technology-driven company became the first travel aggregator globally to provide online discovery and bookings of over 15,000 in-destination leisure activities and things-to-do across categories such as outdoor activities, events and F&B. Cleartrip is the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions, including being named 'Best Travel Portal of the Year' at the World Travel Brands Award 2015 and 'Best Mobile App' at Web In Travel's WITovation Awards 2016.

About Flyin:

Founded in 2008, Flyin was the first online travel agency in Saudi Arabia, offering integrated travel services and innovative solutions for customers across the Middle East. With its focus on customer service, Flyin ensures it is the preferred and one-stop-shop for the Saudi traveler.

