Clearview Energy Announces Partnership with the New York Yankees

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearview Energy, a leader in the green energy industry, is proud to announce its partnership with the iconic New York Yankees. As part of this agreement, Clearview Energy receives logo-usage, on-site branding, game tickets and contests to win unique experiences for their new customers.

"We are excited to be partnering with Clearview Energy and look forward to working together to augment its brand awareness, especially in the tri-state area," said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees Senior Vice President, Partnerships.

"Working with an organization that embodies tradition the way the New York Yankees have for more than 100 years emphasizes how to stay true and loyal in a world that is constantly changing. Clearview Energy is firmly rooted in our tradition of looking forward to advancements that are making the world a better place through green energy," says Frank McGovern, CEO of Dallas-based Clearview Energy. "This is a team that practices what they preach, including being the first major North American team to join UN Sports for Climate Action."

"Clearview Energy customers make the decision to choose clean, green energy sources that reduce negative impact and contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment now and for future generations. The best and most valuable way to spread the word is by teaming up with partners like the New York Yankees who also have our future generation's attention and quality of life in mind," said McGovern.

About the New York Yankees: Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's New Era Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

About Clearview Energy: Clearview Energy is a supplier of 100% Green Energy throughout 14 states in the U.S. They provide customers with energy products and services in ways that protect the environment. They believe that customers are their greatest asset and are driven to align environmental values with everyday needs. Founded in 2006, Clearview Energy has experienced triple-digit growth as more and more customers are choosing energy derived from clean sources such as solar, wind and hydro.

SOURCE Clearview Energy