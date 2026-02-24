ClearView successfully implements Equisoft's cloud-based policy administration system

The implementation of Equisoft/manage policy admin system consolidates ClearView's in-force portfolios onto a single modern platform, eliminating legacy system complexity and positioning the insurer for enhanced digital capabilities and growth.

SYDNEY, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial services industry, is pleased to announce that ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX: CVW) has successfully completed the go-live of its in-force life insurance and migration of closed book portfolios to Equisoft/manage, a modern cloud-based Policy Administration System (PAS) and digital suite of capabilities. This strategic implementation enables ClearView to administer all life insurance on a single platform, enhancing adviser and customer experience.

"The complexity of migrating decades of policy data from our legacy system cannot be overstated," said Michael New, Chief Technology Officer, ClearView. "Equisoft's partnership ensured a smooth migration with zero data loss. The result is a simplified and modern architecture that will allow us to be a nimble tech enabled challenger in the Australian Life Insurance market."

The successful go-live marks a significant milestone in ClearView's digital transformation strategy, positioning the insurer for technology-led growth. With all insurance portfolios now enabled by Equisoft/manage, ClearView has established a foundation for superior digital experiences for advisers and customers, while creating opportunities for product expansion and channel growth. The modern platform will enable ClearView to leverage technology and AI to reduce acquisition and maintenance costs, improving their value proposition to policyholders and distribution stakeholders, while ensuring regulatory compliance.

"We're proud to have partnered with ClearView on this transformative project," said Simon Richardson, Vice President, EMEA & APAC, Equisoft. "This successful implementation demonstrates how Equisoft/manage enables life insurers to consolidate legacy systems, streamline operations, and create a modern technology foundation that supports growth and innovation. ClearView's commitment to delivering exceptional adviser and customer experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to help financial institutions leverage technology for competitive advantage."

About ClearView

Established in 2010, ClearView is an ASX-listed life insurance business that partners with financial advisers to help Australians protect their wealth. As of 30 June 2025, ClearView manages over $400 million in in-force premiums and has relationships with over 1,000 Australian Financial Services Licensees, representing over 5,000 financial advisers. Website: clearview.com.au

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 325 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete AI-enabled ecosystem—from front-end applications to integrated back-office and pension systems—backed by proven data migration expertise. The firm's ecosystem serves insurers, distributors, banks, pensions, and asset managers. With a multicultural team of over 850 experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption.

SOURCE Equisoft Inc.