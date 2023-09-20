Clearwater Analytics Announces the Winners of its Customer Awards Program

News provided by

Clearwater Analytics

20 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Blackstone, J.P. Morgan, Nationwide, Resolution Life US & Transamerica Among Firms that Exemplify Operational Excellence in Investment Accounting

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the winners of its Client Awards at Clearwater Connect 2023. Clearwater's Client Awards highlight individuals, teams, and firms that have achieved growth, operational excellence, transformations and more with Clearwater's award-winning investment accounting platform.

"Gathering under the banner of innovation in investment accounting, this year's Clearwater Award recipients exemplify the pursuit of excellence and demonstrate what is possible when we unite in purpose to become better together," said Susan Ganeshan, Chief Marketing Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "Today we celebrate not only their personal accomplishments, but a vibrant global community of innovators setting industry trends, breaking barriers, and achieving unparalleled success."

The winners of this year's Clearwater Connect 2023 Client Awards are: 

POWER USER 
Clearwater is recognizing these individuals for their expert-level knowledge using Clearwater's technology. These power users adopt new feature functionalities as they are released and use the system in efficient, innovative ways through custom dashboards and reports.

  • Jon Williams, Assistant Controller, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators
  • Stacy Crook, Principal and Director of Investment Accounting, Asset Allocation & Management Company

TRAILBLAZER
Clearwater is honoring this firm for taking a leap in their business and adopting cloud and SaaS technology for investment operations. This winner has defined a new path for their organization, demonstrating their ability to lead through example.

  • Global Atlantic Financial Group

GROWTH ENABLER
Clearwater is honoring these firms for demonstrating that rapid growth of AUM doesn't slow or stop their progress. They are recognized for turning their invest-ops team into a growth enabler.

  • J.P. Morgan
  • Prosperity Life Group

MVP
Clearwater is recognizing these individuals for demonstrating their passion for investment accounting while ensuring reporting, compliance, and risk are managed in a thorough, comprehensive manner.

  • Rohit Sood, Head of Investment Accounting & Finance Services, Arch Capital Group
  • Merihan Tynan, Chief Compliance Officer at Cove Street Capital
  • Josh Kopechek, Sr. Director, Technology & Transformation, Nationwide

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Clearwater is honoring this firm for turning their operations into a fast-paced, high-quality engine, while running a lean, efficient team.

  • Resolution Life US

PARTNERED FOR SUCCESS
Clearwater is honoring these firms for driving successful solutions to market while enabling clients to scale and grow quickly.

  • Blackstone
  • Transamerica

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics

Also from this source

Clearwater Connect 2023 to Unveil Breakthrough Technologies in Investment Management

NorthStandard Chooses Clearwater Analytics for Investment Data Management

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.