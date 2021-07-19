Clearwater Analytics Appoints New President, Product and Technology

BOISE, Idaho, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics, the leading SaaS solution for investment accounting, reporting, and analytics, announced today that it has named Joseph (Jody) Kochansky as President, Product and Technology. Kochansky will lead the company's R&D and Product functions and in this capacity will provide the vision to implement best practices and provide a unified product roadmap for the entire organization.

Kochansky worked at BlackRock for over two decades in a variety of leadership roles within technology, analytics, and portfolio management. He recently served as Managing Director, Head of the Aladdin Product Group (APG) at BlackRock where he was responsible for defining and implementing the vision for the platform and was chair of the Aladdin Product Group Executive Committee and a member of BlackRock's Global Operating Committee. Previously, he served as head of APG's Portfolio Management Tools Group and as co-head of the BlackRock Solutions Analytics Team. Kochansky also served as head of equity trading for the Americas, which included responsibility for cash equities, program trading, equity derivatives, and international coverage.

After working at BlackRock, Kochansky spent a little over a year working with Motive Partners, where he was an industry partner focusing on strategy and growth for Motive portfolio companies, which included serving as the chief technology officer at Wilshire.

Based in the New York City Metro area, he earned a BA degree in Economics from Duke University.

"We are so excited that Jody has joined Clearwater to manage our significant and continued investment in the platform. Jody brings an extraordinary perspective about both the industry and the technology landscape, and we know that he will contribute incredible value as Clearwater continues to grow," said Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer, Clearwater Analytics."

"Clearwater has built a true single instance, multi-tenant platform that addresses the evolving needs of the market. The industry leading Net Promoter Score is a testimony to the value it brings customers," said Jody Kochansky. "I am thrilled to be joining a visionary team to help them to further disrupt the investment accounting and reporting fintech space. Together we will apply the latest data science, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) to our award-winning technology in order to make an amazing platform even better."

