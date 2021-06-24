Clearwater Analytics Appoints Susan Ganeshan Chief Marketing Officer

"Building on our recent success and rapid growth, Clearwater's sales, operations, and R&D teams will benefit from a customer first marketing engine," said Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer, Clearwater Analytics. "We are thrilled to have Susan on our leadership team to innovate our approach to demand generation while we build a world-class marketing function."

With multiple CMO and marketing consulting roles spanning her 30-year career, Susan brings a marketing playbook spanning strategy, brand, demand generation, operations, and metrics-based decisioning to Clearwater. She has gained in-depth experience traversing diverse roles including product marketing, product management, engineering, quality assurance, professional services, training, and sales enablement with successful software and services businesses including most recently at Granicus (Vista Equity Partners) where she was CMO. She also served in marketing leadership roles at Clarabridge (Summit Partners), newBrandAnalytics (acquired by Sprinklr), webMethods (acquired by Software AG), Checkfree (now Fiserv), and Deloitte Consulting. With this vast experience, Susan brings insight on IPOs, acquisitions, profitability, SaaS business metrics, international expansion, marketing technology, product innovation, and customer success in the software industry.

"While Clearwater's growth through references from happy customers is a cornerstone of the company's organic success, Clearwater is at an amazing inflection point in its growth trajectory with the opportunity to propel expansion exponentially," said Susan Ganeshan. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this top notch executive team and the industries' premier SaaS solution for investment accounting, reporting, and analytics."

Based in the Washington, D.C. metro area, Susan received her bachelor of science degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.5 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals in 50 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

