Clearwater Analytics Honors Industry Leaders with 2024 Excellence Awards

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading worldwide provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the winners of its Client Excellence Awards. Presented at Clearwater Connect, the awards highlight individuals, teams, and firms that have achieved growth, operational excellence, transformations and more with Clearwater's award-winning investment management platform.

"Congratulations to our award winners who are defining excellence in investment management operations," said Subi Sethi, Chief Client Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "These firms and individuals are at the forefront, pushing boundaries with efficiency and paving the way for growth. Their commitment to innovation sets an inspiring standard for the industry and demonstrates what is possible when we unite in purpose to become better together."

The winners of this year's Clearwater Connect 2024 Client Awards are:

POWER USER

These individuals exemplify mastery of Clearwater's technology, integrating advanced features and creating custom dashboards and reports to optimize their use of the platform.

Alicia Hill Janowiak , Deputy Controller and Director, ARMOUR Capital Management LP

, Deputy Controller and Director, ARMOUR Capital Management LP Judy Wang , Managing Director of Operations, SSI Investment Management

, Managing Director of Operations, SSI Investment Management Ryan Rafferty , Investment Accountant, Controller and Treasury, Securian Financial

, Investment Accountant, Controller and Treasury, Securian Financial Stephen Rivera , Director, Investment Systems-Analytics, Pan-American Life Insurance Group

TRAILBLAZER

This award celebrates a firm that has boldly embraced cloud and SaaS technologies, setting a new standard for innovation in investment operations.

T. Rowe Price

GROWTH ENABLER

Recognizing a firm that has successfully leveraged their investment operations team to support rapid growth, proving that increased AUM does not stop their operational progress.

F/m Investments

MVP

These professionals have shown exceptional dedication to investment accounting, ensuring robust management of reporting, compliance, and risk.

Andrea Petersen , Senior Manager, Investment Accounting, Kuvare

, Senior Manager, Investment Accounting, Kuvare Joe Fessenden , Tax Manager, Prosperity Life Group

, Tax Manager, Prosperity Life Group Eric Simm , Client Operations Lead, Wellington Management Company

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

This accolade honors a firm turning their operations into a fast-paced, high-quality engine, while running a lean, efficient team.

Neuberger Berman

PARTNERED FOR SUCCESS

Awarded to firms that have excelled in delivering impactful solutions and empowering clients to scale effectively.

Fortitude Re

UBS

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

