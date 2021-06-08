Clearwater Analytics Named Best Client Reporting Solution for Investment Managers

Clearwater Analytics was named Best Client Reporting Solution in the 2021 FTF News Technology Innovation Awards. Tweet this

"At Clearwater, we are highly focused on helping investment managers tell their story," said Subi Sethi, Chief Client Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "Investors have greater expectations and are more sophisticated than ever before, with increasingly complex asset allocations and a hyper focus on knowing more about their portfolios. Consequently, we have seen our investment manager clients successfully increase AUM and hone their investment strategies with Clearwater's reporting tools. We are honored to be recognized by the FTF News Technology Innovation Awards."

Clearwater provides flexible solutions for client reporting with an expanding number of tools devoted to performance, attribution, composites, projections, compliance, billing, and more. Using automated reporting tools, investment managers and their clients create, customize, and share easy-to-read reports to transform their data and go beyond holdings reports and simple portfolio summaries. Users can also create customized, professional-quality reporting packages using Clearwater's Enhanced Statements tool.

"As we celebrate the Tenth Anniversary of the FTF Awards and the 15th Anniversary of FTF, it has proven to be one of the most competitive to date. Not only did we get more than 220 nominations, but we also had a staggering number of voters from the industry — 20,000+," said Maureen Lowe, founder and president of FTF and FTF News. "Congratulations to all of the nominees and especially to the winners who continued to innovate, stay connected and work so incredibly hard to keep their clients moving forward and adapt during not only very challenging period professionally, but personally. We are continually impressed with the dedication of so many in a highly competitive and rapidly-changing industry. And many thanks to our clients who have worked with us over the past 15 years and helped shape FTF today. We hope everyone stays in good health and we look forward to a joyous reunion when we can safely meet again in person."

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.5 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals in 50 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

