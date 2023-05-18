Clearwater Analytics Publishes 2023 Insurance Investment Outsourcing Report

News provided by

Clearwater Analytics

18 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

Go-To Resource for Insurance Firms Outsourcing Investment Management Delivers Additional Insights

BOISE, Idaho, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the release of the 2023 Insurance Investment Outsourcing Report (IIOR). The tenth annual 'Yellow Pages' of insurance-focused asset managers contains details on asset classes and AUM, insurance client types and counts, as well as related services asset managers provide to insurers. Sixty-seven managers participated in the report, up from 58 last year. The report shows the outsourcing trend continues and grows as investors search for yield. Download the report today.

Top findings of this year's global report:

  • Total insurance AUM reported by the managers was $3.2 trillion. This amount was slightly down from last year, attributed to the market declines of 2022.
  • Despite less AUM, growth in the use of outside managers continued as reported total client count across all managers grew 7% to 5,800.
  • Fixed income continues to be the dominant allocation among the insurance sector, representing over 70% of investments reported by managers.
  • Many of the participating managers offer full-service capabilities managing this 'core' strategy along with 'solutions' capabilities that help insurers devise overall asset allocation strategies in the context of the unique accounting, regulation, and rating agency matters of insurers.
  • Most of the new participating managers bring private asset class capabilities, a trend we have seen in recent years as insurers expand their asset allocation. While insurer absolute allocations to privates is modest, the percent increases in reported AUM of certain strategies was significant.
    • PE/VC up 79%
    • Structured private debt up 46%
    • Corporate middle market debt up 24%

"Insurer investment programs have grown in sophistication since the 2008 financial crisis and the prolonged low-rate environment convinced many insurers to look beyond investment grade bonds," said Sandeep Sahai, CEO at Clearwater Analytics. "As investors diversify to increasingly complex asset types, they invested the time to understand these asset classes with the support of experts represented in our guide. We have seen increased alternative investments among the 800-plus insurance clients on the Clearwater platform and their money managers featured here."

"When it comes to using third-party investment management solutions, insurers continue to lean on external managers as a critical resource," said Steve Doire, Strategic Advisor at Clearwater Analytics and owner of DCS Financial Consulting. "Many insurers have recognized the talent and services that the scale of external managers brings, and they are clearly taking advantage of their expertise."

Additional details from this year's IIOR:

  • Looking back on the reports over the past 10 years, the top 40 outsourced investment managers in the survey reported a huge increase in total AUM managed for insurers, from $1.3 trillion in 2012 to $3 trillion in 2022.
  • This year's IIOR manager profiles contain 14 service categories and indicate which insurance asset managers deliver ESG strategies, provide value-added services, specialize with certain types of insurers such as P&C, understand book yield, and can project investment income, and more.
  • The report contains analysis and ranking across managers, as well as detailed 'Manager Profiles' providing firm specific details and contact information.

About Insurance Investment Outsourcing Report

The Report, in its 10th year running, profiles investment management firms who offer the specialized resources and expertise required to manage insurance companies' investment assets. The report can be downloaded here.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics

Also from this source

Clearwater Analytics ofrece conocimientos esenciales en Clearwater Connect de Londres

Clearwater Analytics apporte des connaissances essentielles aux professionnels de l'investissement à l'occasion de la conférence Clearwater Connect à Londres

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.