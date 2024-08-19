Clearwater Analytics Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Fleur Sohtz as New Chief Marketing Officer

Seasoned Marketing Executive to Accelerate Brand Evolution and Client Success

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the appointment of Fleur Sohtz as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Fleur joins Clearwater Analytics with 25 years' experience scaling high-growth companies, achieving double-digit revenue growth, and creating integrated marketing programs at global companies such as Collibra, Markit (now part of S&P), and Thomson Reuters.

"Fleur's arrival marks an exciting chapter in our corporate growth and the evolution of our brand and commercial strategy," said Sandeep Sahai, CEO at Clearwater Analytics. "With her extensive CMO experience in the financial services and technology sectors, Fleur has consistently achieved exceptional results. Her ability to lead transformative marketing teams that drive growth, sometimes in spite of challenging market conditions, will be invaluable to Clearwater as we reach new clients and partners in the coming months and years ahead."

Known for her marketing leadership, Fleur Sohtz is an experienced CMO who has spent her career driving impactful marketing programs, achieving market differentiation, and fostering demonstrable business growth and operational efficiency. Her notable accomplishments include activating new revenue streams for Cordium, developing a go-to-market platform for venture fund Team8, category creation at Collibra, and successfully repositioning companies for future growth and market expansion.

"I'm thrilled to join Clearwater Analytics at such a pivotal time," said Sohtz. "Working with this incredible team to amplify our brand and drive global growth is an exciting opportunity. Our marketing programs will deliver tailored solutions to new clients while strengthening relationships with existing ones. Prioritizing client value will be central to our strategy as we propel Clearwater into its next phase of growth."

As Clearwater Analytics continues its journey toward becoming a multi-product company, it remains committed to driving cross-sell and upsell efforts, delivering cutting-edge solutions across the entire investment lifecycle, and continuing to focus on a go-to-market strategy that empowers investment professionals with data-driven insights necessary to drive financial performance and growth.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

