Clearwater Analytics to Host 1st Investor Day on Thursday, September 7, 2023

Clearwater Analytics, LLC

31 Aug, 2023, 16:15 ET

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), ("Clearwater Analytics" or the "Company"), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, will host Investor Day 2023 at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The event will feature presentations by the Clearwater Analytics executive team and provide an update on company performance, corporate strategy, product innovation, go-to-market approach, and company financials.

The program will be webcast live beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and accessible from Clearwater's investor relations website at investors.clearwateranalytics.com. A replay will be made available after the event.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

