Clearwater Analytics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in First Quarter 2024

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc.

08 Feb, 2024, 16:15 ET

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), ("Clearwater Analytics" or the "Company"), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that a member of its executive leadership team will be participating in the following investor conferences in the first quarter of 2024.

Clearwater Analytics Chief Financial Officer Jim Cox will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Mr. Cox will participate in one-on-one meetings virtually at the Loop Capital Markets 5th Annual Investor Conference on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Webcast from the fireside chat will be made available on Clearwater Analytics' investor relations website at investors.clearwateranalytics.com.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

