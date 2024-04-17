Clearwater Analytics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in Second Quarter 2024

BOISE, Idaho, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), ("Clearwater Analytics" or the "Company"), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will be participating in the following investor conferences in the second quarter of 2024.

Clearwater Analytics Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Sahai will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Clearwater Analytics Chief Financial Officer Jim Cox will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Mr. Sahai will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Mr. Sahai will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference in New York City on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Mr. Sahai will join a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Mr. Cox will present at the Oppenheimer's Annual Software Bus Tour in Santa Clara, CA on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Webcasts from the fireside chat will be made available on Clearwater Analytics' investor relations website at investors.clearwateranalytics.com.

