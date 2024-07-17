Clearwater Analytics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in Third Quarter 2024

BOISE, Idaho, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), ("Clearwater Analytics" or the "Company"), a leading worldwide provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will be participating in the following investor conferences in the third quarter of 2024.

Clearwater Analytics Chief Financial Officer Jim Cox will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings virtually at the Oppenheimer's 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Mr. Cox will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

Mr. Cox will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco on Monday, September 9, 2024.

Mr. Cox will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Webcasts from the fireside chats will be made available on Clearwater Analytics' investor relations website at investors.clearwateranalytics.com.

