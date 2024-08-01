Clearwater Analytics Unveils Commercial Paper Issuance Tool for Institutional Investors

New Commercial Paper (CP) Issuance Tool Provides Clearwater Clients with Comprehensive Overview, Processing, and Management of All Issuances

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading worldwide provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the availability of its CP Issuance tool for firms that issue commercial paper, with a modern workflow for CP issuance, a rates research module for generating custom reports and benchmarking, and a reporting engine for bespoke reports illustrating balance sheets, exposures, and performance.

Clearwater's CP Issuance tool replaces a process that has been bogged down by spreadsheet-dependency, key man risk and resource-intensive manual data aggregation. Clearwater Analytics addresses these industry challenges head-on with a comprehensive suite of modules designed to efficiently transform an organization's commercial paper program:

Issuance Manager : Users can see upcoming maturities by dealer, set ranges, rates, and allocations by dealer for upcoming issuances. Once these are set, dealers automatically receive instructions.

: Users can see upcoming maturities by dealer, set ranges, rates, and allocations by dealer for upcoming issuances. Once these are set, dealers automatically receive instructions. Rates Research : This module can help users decide what rate ranges at which to issue new CP, while facilitating peer comparison, benchmarking, and reporting. Users can compare rates across a multitude of sources, including but not limited to paper dealers, SOFR, Fed CP, and prior day aggregated execution rates.

: This module can help users decide what rate ranges at which to issue new CP, while facilitating peer comparison, benchmarking, and reporting. Users can compare rates across a multitude of sources, including but not limited to paper dealers, SOFR, Fed CP, and prior day aggregated execution rates. Dashboards : Users can tap Clearwater's world-class reporting platform to run customized, automated reports and see liabilities in relation to assets.

: Users can tap world-class reporting platform to run customized, automated reports and see liabilities in relation to assets. Issuance Tracker: Users can conduct real-time monitoring of the intraday issuance process. This includes a meticulous comparison of instructions, settlements, and pending vs. settled transactions.

By converging these capabilities into a single centralized hub, Clearwater's CP Issuance tool presents a modern solution offering a real-time panoramic view of CP issuances.

"Clearwater's CP Issuance Tool will become indispensable for entities seeking to raise short-term capital efficiently," said Scott Erickson, Chief Revenue Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "It caters to firms that want to modernize their CP issuance life cycle, effortlessly adhere to compliance protocols, and, for financial institutions, bolster their service portfolios for clientele that would welcome sophisticated CP issuance solutions."

"Clearwater is expanding into the capital markets realm, specifically in debt issuance to raise capital," said Sunil Dixit, Chief Product Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "With billions being managed on a short-term basis, the CP market was in dire need of an automated, next-gen solution. Clearwater's substantial investment into R&D innovation makes innovative advancements like this possible. We're confident Clearwater's CP Issuance solution will not only lead the market in adoption, but will also set the industry standard for operational excellence."

To learn more about Clearwater Analytics, speak to an expert today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics