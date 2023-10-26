Clearwater Analytics Wins RiskTech Buyside 50 Award for Second Consecutive Year

News provided by

Clearwater Analytics

26 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Chartis Research Acknowledges Clearwater Analytics' Excellence in Investment Management Technology

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that Chartis Research has named Clearwater Analytics the winner of the Buyside50 Award in the Investment Lifecycle – Insurance/Pension Funds category. 

Continue Reading
Clearwater Analytics wins the RiskTech Buyside50 2023 award, in the "Investment Lifecycle -- Insurance/Pension Fund" category.
Clearwater Analytics wins the RiskTech Buyside50 2023 award, in the "Investment Lifecycle -- Insurance/Pension Fund" category.

The RiskTech Buyside50 rankings honor the top financial technology vendors in the investment management industry. These awards highlight leaders like Clearwater Analytics who play a crucial role in helping investors achieve efficiency, analytical superiority, and reliability across the investment management lifecycle, particularly for insurance companies. For the second consecutive year, Clearwater Analytics has secured the first-place spot, receiving the highest score in areas such as breadth of coverage, depth of functionality, technology and techniques, strategy and innovation, and market presence.

"To meet their cashflow requirements, insurance and pension fund managers must allocate assets to a wide variety of investments and across a broad range of alternative investment categories," said Dylan Bassett, Senior Research Specialist at Chartis. "Clearwater's ranking reflects not only its ability to help managers achieve their investment goals while maintaining their reporting and compliance requirements, but also key capabilities – such as data aggregation from a variety of upstream systems, customized visibility for accounting and valuation, and support for a wide variety of fund-specific mandates."

"We are honored to once again be recognized as the market leader in investment accounting and reporting for insurance and pension fund providers across the globe," said Susan Ganeshan, CMO at Clearwater Analytics. "Clearwater helps insurers break free from the many common challenges they face, from higher interest rates amidst a low yield environment, to increased regulation, to the need to automate the entire investment lifecycle for operational improvements."

Trusted by investors around the world, the Clearwater SaaS solution automatically consolidates multi-asset portfolio data from across various sources while providing accurate accounting and reporting capabilities. Insurers benefit from Clearwater's best-in-class data aggregation, validation, and reconciliation software, enhancing data quality, reducing data management costs, and eliminating time-consuming manual reconciliation processes.

To learn about Clearwater's investment accounting software, talk to one of our experts today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics

Also from this source

Ofi Invest Asset Management wählt Clearwater Analytics zur Unterstützung der Anlagenbuchhaltung

Ofi Invest Asset Management wählt Clearwater Analytics zur Unterstützung der Anlagenbuchhaltung

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), ein führender Anbieter von SaaS-basierten Lösungen für Anlageverwaltung, Buchhaltung, Berichtswesen und Analysen,...
Clearwater Analytics impulsa las operaciones contables de Ofi Invest Asset Management

Clearwater Analytics impulsa las operaciones contables de Ofi Invest Asset Management

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), un proveedor líder de soluciones de gestión de inversiones, contabilidad, informes y análisis basadas en SaaS,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.