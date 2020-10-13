Clearwater Benefits Launches Access - a New Payment Service for Real Estate Agents

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clearwater Benefits, a market-leading national firm that specializes in helping real estate agents find better healthcare plans at a lower price, announced the launch of an innovative payment service for real estate agents called Access™ powered by eCommission®. Access allows agents to pay for Clearwater products using a future commission as an alternative to cash or a credit card.

"Clearwater is proud to be the industry leader in helping Realtors® save over 60% on their healthcare plans while improving their benefits. Our launch today of Access will provide our customers with an important resource for securing funds to pay for their plans more consistently," said Jason Sherman, President, and Co-founder at Clearwater Benefits. "We are constantly looking for ways to innovate around better healthcare, decreased cost, and an easier process. We now have a dramatically improved option for payment through Access. Agents can utilize their commission from a future sale to give them added comfort and flexibility to pay for important healthcare solutions."

"Introducing Access in partnership with Clearwater Benefits is timely," said Sean Whaling, eCommission Founder and CEO. "With the COVID-19 pandemic, helping agents acquire and maintain healthcare is more important than ever. Access will give them the flexibility to pay for their coverage today using the commission from a future closing, which should provide added peace of mind with so much uncertainty going on."

Service features of Access:

FLEXIBLE – Agents can use up to $1,000 from a future commission to cover their monthly healthcare fee

from a future commission to cover their monthly healthcare fee EASY – Funds are sent directly from Access to Clearwater immediately

to Clearwater immediately SEEMLESS – Checkout integration with Clearwater enables agents to enroll online (myagenthealth.com/enroll) in under 10 minutes and complete the Access process without having to fill out any additional forms

process without having to fill out any additional forms CONVENIENT – Agents have no out-of-pocket expense and 90 days to repay from a closing free of charge

CONSISTENT – Many agents struggle to know what they can afford each month with fluctuating commissions. Having the option to pay using a future commission instead of cash or credit enables agents to evaluate and budget the best healthcare plan available

Access will initially be available as a payment option for all of Clearwater Benefit's custom plans. This partnership has been a part of a large upgrade of products, services, and tools Clearwater has invested in for open enrollment, starting on Nov. 1, 2020.

About Clearwater Benefits

Clearwater Benefits is an insurance brokerage that offers coverage to people who want affordable healthcare and substantial protection for themselves and their families. To Date, Clearwater has plans in all 50 states and have helped thousands of agents save an average of $10,000 a year, improve their network of doctors, and decrease their out of pocket expense by 80%. Real estate agents can enroll in traditional insurance or Clearwater's customized healthcare plan. Agents will have a dedicated concierge to help them maximize their savings and access to Teladoc, which provides 24/7 medical care via videoconferencing. Learn more at www.myagenthealth.com.

About eCommission and Access

eCommission is the company that operates Access. eCommission is the leading provider of working capital to real estate professionals since 1999, with more than $1.4 billion of commissions funded to satisfied customers nationwide. eCommission is a nationally endorsed alliance partner to the industry's largest real estate brands, independent brokerages, and technology companies. More information about eCommission and Access can be found at www.eCommission.com and www.buynowpayatclosing.com

Clearwater Benefits

www.myagenthealth.com

[email protected]

Related Files

ClearwaterLogo_C Clearwater Full.png

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Book a Call

SOURCE Clearwater Benefits