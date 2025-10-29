Clearwater Living Earns Prestigious Energy Star Certification on Three Arizona Communities

PHOENIX, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Living®, a Newport Beach, CA-based real estate and property management company dedicated to the ownership, operation and development of high-quality senior living communities, announced today that it has earned the Environmental Protection Agency's Energy Star certification for superior energy performance for three of its Arizona properties. This is the second consecutive year the properties have received the agency's certification which requires verification by licensed professionals.

"The Energy Star certification for our Arizona communities is a reflection of Clearwater Living's continued dedication to sustainability and operational excellence," said Danielle Morgan, CEO of Clearwater Living. "We are proud to create vibrant senior living environments that are both comfortable for residents and conscious of our environmental footprint."

The certified properties demonstrate exceptional energy efficiency compared to similar buildings nationwide:

Clearwater Agritopia in Gilbert achieved a score of 97, meaning it is more energy efficient than 97% of comparable properties across the country.





Clearwater Ahwatukee in Phoenix also earned a score of 97, placing it among the top 3% of energy-efficient senior living communities nationwide.





Clearwater Mayo Blvd in Phoenix received a score of 85, ranking it within the top 15% for energy performance among similar buildings.

Energy Star-certified buildings and plants perform in the top 25% nationwide for energy efficiency and meet strict EPA standards based on verified energy performance. Certification accounts for occupancy, operating hours and other factors that impact overall energy use.

"Improving the energy efficiency of our nation's buildings is critical to protecting our environment," said Cindy Jacobs, chief of the Energy Star Commercial & Industrial Branch. "Organizations like Clearwater Living are leading the way in sustainability by earning Energy Star certification for superior energy performance."

On average, Energy Star-certified buildings use 35% less energy, cause 35% fewer greenhouse gas emissions and are less expensive to operate—all without sacrificing comfort or performance.

Clearwater Living offers independent living, assisted living and memory support across its communities in Arizona, California, Oregon, Nevada and Texas. Residents enjoy a range of private and shared floor plans and resort-style amenities that include multiple culinary venues, fitness centers and engaging wellness programs that embody Clearwater's Empowered Living® philosophy—creating opportunities for residents to thrive physically, mentally and socially through purpose and connection.

About Clearwater Living

Clearwater Living® is committed to providing the most superior customer service and living experiences that celebrate individual relevance—from residents and families to team members. Clearwater is expanding through strategic acquisitions, development and operational management of senior living communities throughout the western United States. Every Clearwater Living community practices a holistic approach to successful aging and personalized care that enriches daily life. To learn more about Clearwater Living, visit ClearwaterLiving.com .

