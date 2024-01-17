Clearwater Marine Aquarium Announces Elegant "AquaGala"

The AquaGala fundraiser will be a fully immersive philanthropic experience with animal encounters, musical guests, delicious food and enticing cocktails, and promises an evening filled with elegance, entertainment and education. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy delectable cuisine, mingle with like-minded individuals, and gain a deeper understanding of the vital work being done at CMA.

"We are excited to look back at our accomplishments and dive in to our new vision for Clearwater Marine Aquarium," said Kelly Jordan, Chief Development Officer of CMA. "As we look to the future of Clearwater Marine Aquarium and continued growth, there is a tremendous opportunity for community member and corporate support," said Jordan.

This year, the gala will be held at the luxurious Jacobson Ballroom with intercoastal waterway views at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, located on Island Estates, and will give guests the unique opportunity to explore the Aquarium and stroll amongst sea life. With a diverse range of resident rescued animals, including dolphins, sea turtles, stingrays, river otters, and soon-to-arrive manatees, the marine hospital serves as a refuge for these incredible creatures.

CMA is also excited to honor two incredible community leaders with awards: Melissa Seixas, CEO of Duke Energy, will receive the Frank Chivas Positive Impact Award, and Cindee Braciak, accomplished fundraiser and community leader, will receive the Winter's Hope award.

CMA invites all animal lovers, conservation enthusiasts, and supporters of marine life to join them. By attending this event, guests will not only have a memorable evening but will also contribute to the continued success of CMA's mission.

There are several sponsorships available:

Patron Sponsorships

$1,250

$2 ,500

,500 $5,000

Principal Sponsorship

$10,000

For more information about AquaGala and to purchase tickets and sponsorships, please visit the Clearwater Marine Aquarium website at https://www.cmaquarium.org/aqua-gala/

About Clearwater Marine Aquarium:

Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working marine rescue center dedicated to inspiring the human spirit through leadership in education, research, rescue, rehabilitation and release. With a mission to preserve the environment and its marine life, CMA is home to rescued dolphins, sea turtles, river otters, stingrays, and more. Through Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, CMA conducts important global research focused on protecting manatees, North Atlantic right whales and sea turtles. Major motion picture Dolphin Tale (2011) and its sequel Dolphin Tale 2 (2014) features the true stories of rescued resident dolphins Winter and Hope, inspiring millions around the world. The mission and potential to change people's lives differentiates Clearwater Marine Aquarium from any other aquarium in the world. CMAquarium.org.

