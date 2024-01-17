Clearwater Marine Aquarium Announces Elegant "AquaGala"

News provided by

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

17 Jan, 2024, 16:07 ET

March 9 will be filled with animal encounters, entertainment and elegance

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Marine Aquarium is thrilled to announce its upcoming event, AquaGala on the Island, a sumptuous affair set to take place on March 9 at Clearwater Marine Aquarium. This highly anticipated inaugural fundraiser will support the Aquarium's ongoing mission of rescue, rehabilitation and release, with each ticket going to support this important mission.

The AquaGala fundraiser will be a fully immersive philanthropic experience with animal encounters, musical guests, delicious food and enticing cocktails, and promises an evening filled with elegance, entertainment and education. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy delectable cuisine, mingle with like-minded individuals, and gain a deeper understanding of the vital work being done at CMA.

"We are excited to look back at our accomplishments and dive in to our new vision for Clearwater Marine Aquarium," said Kelly Jordan, Chief Development Officer of CMA. "As we look to the future of Clearwater Marine Aquarium and continued growth, there is a tremendous opportunity for community member and corporate support," said Jordan.

This year, the gala will be held at the luxurious Jacobson Ballroom with intercoastal waterway views at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, located on Island Estates, and will give guests the unique opportunity to explore the Aquarium and stroll amongst sea life. With a diverse range of resident rescued animals, including dolphins, sea turtles, stingrays, river otters, and soon-to-arrive manatees, the marine hospital serves as a refuge for these incredible creatures.

CMA is also excited to honor two incredible community leaders with awards: Melissa Seixas, CEO of Duke Energy, will receive the Frank Chivas Positive Impact Award, and Cindee Braciak, accomplished fundraiser and community leader, will receive the Winter's Hope award.

CMA invites all animal lovers, conservation enthusiasts, and supporters of marine life to join them. By attending this event, guests will not only have a memorable evening but will also contribute to the continued success of CMA's mission.

There are several sponsorships available:

Patron Sponsorships

  • $1,250
  • $2,500 
  • $5,000

Principal Sponsorship

  • $10,000

For more information about AquaGala and to purchase tickets and sponsorships, please visit the Clearwater Marine Aquarium website at https://www.cmaquarium.org/aqua-gala/

Media Contact: Marsha Strickhouser | [email protected] | (727) 242-0770

About Clearwater Marine Aquarium:
Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working marine rescue center dedicated to inspiring the human spirit through leadership in education, research, rescue, rehabilitation and release. With a mission to preserve the environment and its marine life, CMA is home to rescued dolphins, sea turtles, river otters, stingrays, and more. Through Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, CMA conducts important global research focused on protecting manatees, North Atlantic right whales and sea turtles. Major motion picture Dolphin Tale (2011) and its sequel Dolphin Tale 2 (2014) features the true stories of rescued resident dolphins Winter and Hope, inspiring millions around the world. The mission and potential to change people's lives differentiates Clearwater Marine Aquarium from any other aquarium in the world. CMAquarium.org.

SOURCE Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Also from this source

Right Whale Festival Returns Bigger Than Ever to Amelia Island Nov. 4-5

The annual Right Whale Festival will return to Amelia Island, Florida, and will be bigger than ever with more than 100 exhibitors and many new fun...
Clearwater Marine Aquarium First Aquarium to Join zoolife Partnership

Clearwater Marine Aquarium First Aquarium to Join zoolife Partnership

Clearwater Marine Aquarium will now be a part of an innovative network of zoos and sanctuaries around the world that will bring its animals to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Travel

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.