Clearwater Marine Aquarium Saves Baby Manatee in Belize (Video)

"We headed over to the river area where the community observed the little one splashing around," said Galves. "After taking some time to look around the area to ensure no other manatee was near that could possibly be the mother, we started our attempt to capture the calf." Galves continues, "I quickly grabbed the calf and raced it over to the rescue truck where it was placed and prepared for transport to the rehab center."

Dehydrated and slightly underweight, the young calf was given Pedialyte and covered with a wet towel during its transport to Wildtracks rehabilitation center.

Weighing in at 41.1 lbs. and measuring 115 cm., the calf begins his long journey through rehab until his eventual release back into the wild.

B-Roll: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/fGBpJQ6wc6

