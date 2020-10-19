Clearwater Marine Aquarium Unveils New Guest Space, Part of $80 Million Expansion

"We're proud to be a community asset for the Tampa Bay region," said CEO Frank Dame. "This unveiling is just the beginning," Dame continued, "We will continue to add new exhibits and experiences to delight and surprise our guests giving you a reason to keep coming back to see what's new at Clearwater Marine Aquarium."

The additions are part of the $80 million expansion which began with the unveiling of the new 1.5 million gallon dolphin habitat in July. CMA also opened Winter the Dolphin's Beach Club on Clearwater Beach this summer.

Guests are invited to stop in to enjoy the new views. Learn more and book your reservation at cmaquarium.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kelsy Long, Director of Media Relations, [email protected] or 410.507.1453 (cell).

ABOUT THE RUTH & J.O. STONE DOLPHIN COMPLEX

CMA's new $80 million project including the Ruth and J.O. Stone Dolphin Complex is home to rescued bottlenose dolphins Winter, Hope, PJ, Nicholas and Hemingway. The nine viewing windows offer sweeping underwater views of all five residents, including the 40-foot wide by 14-foot tall, and 12.5 inch thick, Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton Main Dolphin Pool and Observation Window. The 1.5 million gallon complex triples CMA's dolphin pool space, allowing for the care of additional rescued animals. With five times the guest space and doubled education space, the new facility accommodates CMA's mission of inspiring the human spirit through leadership in the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of marine life; environmental education; research; and conservation.

SOURCE Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Related Links

https://www.cmaquarium.org

