Clearwater PACE Closes $33 Million C-PACE Financing for Ameyalli Wellbeing Resort

Transaction anchors a complex multi-source construction stack for a destination wellness resort.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater PACE ("Clearwater"), the institutional Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) principal lending platform backed by an up- to-$300 million capital vehicle from Ares Management, today announced the closing of a $33 million C-PACE financing for Ameyalli Wellbeing Resort, a luxury wellness destination under ground-up development near Park City, Utah.

The financing is structured as a long-tenor, fixed-rate, senior-secured obligation collected as a line item on the property tax bill, senior to all property debt other than real estate taxes. The proceeds will fund a defined scope of energy efficiency measures embedded in the project's construction budget. The C-PACE tranche closed alongside an EB-5 component, with sponsor equity rounding out the balance of the capital stack.

Ameyalli Wellbeing Resort is well positioned in one of the most established luxury hospitality markets in the Mountain West. Clearwater's C-PACE proceeds were sized as a structuring solution within a multi-source capital stack, delivering long-duration, fixed-rate proceeds that lowered blended cost of capital and supported execution in a constrained construction lending environment.

"Ameyalli reflects the continued evolution of the C-PACE market into a structured credit product. Long-tenor, fixed-rate, senior-secured proceeds have become a core structuring tool for ground-up construction with a defined eligible cost basis. Clearwater is built to deliver that capital with the discipline, structural rigor, and certainty of execution the market requires," said Jonathan Seabolt, CEO of Clearwater PACE. "Borrowers are increasingly turning to C-PACE as a senior-secured complement to traditional construction debt, particularly for projects with long-dated capital requirements and a defined eligible cost basis. Clearwater is positioned to underwrite, structure, and close institutional C-PACE financings on a programmatic basis as that demand continues to scale."

The closing extends Clearwater's national origination footprint across all asset classes. The platform underwrites middle-market and large-balance ground-up construction, redevelopment, and recapitalization transactions, pairing programmatically with banks, debt funds, and alternative investment managers across the capital stack.

The C-PACE market has matured into an institutional asset class, with issuance increasingly driven by demand for long-tenor, fixed-rate, senior-secured construction capital. Clearwater PACE is built for that trajectory and expects to continue closing transactions of similar scale and structural complexity on a programmatic basis through the balance of the year.

About Clearwater PACE

Clearwater PACE is an institutional C-PACE principal lending platform based in New York. Backed by an up to $300 million capital vehicle from Ares Management, the firm originates, structures, underwrites, and closes institutional C-PACE financings on a national basis across hospitality, multifamily, commercial, industrial, and specialty asset classes. Clearwater's team carries more than $30 billion in collective transaction experience across structured credit and commercial real estate. For additional information, visit www.c-pace.com.

Originations Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact: Clearwater PACE, [email protected]

SOURCE Clearwater PACE