Clearwater Recognized as Best in Business for Cybersecurity by Modern Healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater, the largest pure-play provider of cybersecurity and compliance solutions for the healthcare industry, is proud to announce that it has been named a recipient of Modern Healthcare's 2024 Best in Business Awards in the Cybersecurity category, affirming the company's position as a leader in helping organizations across the healthcare ecosystem become more secure, compliant, and resilient in the face of debilitating cyberattacks and evolving industry regulations.

The Best in Business Awards program celebrates those who drive innovation, efficiency and excellence across the healthcare industry. By acknowledging the leading innovators within the industry, Modern Healthcare aims to highlight the pivotal role these organizations play in enhancing the overall healthcare ecosystem.

"We are honored to recognize the inaugural recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "Their unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional outcomes, and delivering real impact in the healthcare industry exemplifies the very essence of excellence. This achievement underscores their dedication to advancing healthcare solutions and setting new standards for quality and efficiency. Congratulations to these outstanding organizations for their remarkable contributions and well-deserved recognition."

In recognizing Clearwater as Best in Business for Cybersecurity, Modern Healthcare editors published the following commentary about the company and its work in helping the healthcare industry advance cybersecurity practices:

"Clearwater consistently delivers measurable impact by helping healthcare organizations reduce security risks, strengthen governance and improve compliance. Their clients report enhanced cybersecurity insurance coverage due to better security controls, as well as reduced vulnerabilities through streamlined, trackable processes. By addressing critical issues and ensuring leadership buy-in for necessary changes, Clearwater moves the needle for its clients, driving meaningful improvements in their security posture.

"Clients praise the firm for 'driving the boat' on cybersecurity initiatives, enabling organizations to progress without feeling overwhelmed," the Modern Healthcare profile continues. "Clearwater's tools and expertise simplify complex challenges, providing clear insights and actionable steps to reduce risks and align with industry standards. Clearwater remains a trusted partner, helping healthcare organizations navigate evolving cybersecurity demands with confidence and success."

"Delivering industry-leading value and exceeding client expectations is Clearwater's number one priority," said Clearwater CEO Steve Cagle. "We are honored to receive this recognition from Modern Healthcare as it validates the important work our team is does each day to protect healthcare organizations and their patients from increasingly impactful cyberattacks. As we continue to grow the range of solutions we provide to the industry, we remain deeply committed to the mission of moving healthcare organizations to a more secure, compliant, and resilient state so they can achieve their missions."

Clearwater's comprehensive set of products and services includes:

Managed Services

Fully outsourced, expert-led, security, compliance, risk and privacy programs that create a force multiplier in protecting healthcare organizations.

Managed Security Services

24/7 monitoring, threat detection, vulnerability management, firewall management, and incident response that give clients an edge over threat actors.

Managed Cloud Services

Microsoft Azure Cloud Services designed and implemented for security and compliance with ongoing management to optimize healthcare business performance.

Cybersecurity Consulting & Advisory Services

A full range of expert security assessments, testing, remediation and execution services that drive tangible outcomes.

Privacy and Compliance Consulting & Advisory Services

Rigorous yet efficient solutions that help clients achieve and maintain compliance with key regulations and standards, including HIPAA, HITRUST, and SOC 2.

IRM|Pro® Software

Award-winning software that provides insights and solutions to reduce risk and optimize security investments while enabling compliance.

Clearwater serves a diverse and growing base of clients across the healthcare industry, including some of the nation's largest health systems as well as a large universe of regional hospitals, physician practice management groups, digital health and other healthcare technology companies, medical device manufacturers, and business service providers that share in the need to keep patients safe and protected health information secure while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements.

About Clearwater

Clearwater helps organizations across the healthcare ecosystem move to a more secure, compliant, and resilient state so they can achieve their mission. The company provides a deep pool of experts across a broad range of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance domains, purpose-built software that enables efficient identification and management of cybersecurity and compliance risks, managed cloud services, and a 24/7 Security Operations Center with managed threat detection and response capabilities. To learn more, please visit www.clearwatersecurity.com.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions .

