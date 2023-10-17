Clearwater Report Finds 90% of Insurers at a Disadvantage with Current Operating Models

News provided by

Clearwater Analytics

17 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Insurers That Outsource Their Investment Accounting & Reporting Technology Can Rewrite Their Future and Thrive

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today released the latest findings from a collaborative report, The Digital Promise: Operational Challenges, Approaches, and Progress for European Insurers, with specialist consultancy firm Sionic. European insurers are facing complex challenges and opportunities in the era of digital transformation. Download the report today.

Top findings in the report include:

Continue Reading
Top Findings from the Clearwater / Sionic Report
Top Findings from the Clearwater / Sionic Report

  • Ninety-eight percent of European insurers agree a digital data strategy is the top priority to creating a competitive advantage for future success.
  • In a clean sweep, 100% of respondents see the cost of IT increasing over the next three years, with 90% believing current operating models do not support future business needs.
  • Most Insurers are moving from on-prem to cloud-based technology for investment management and accounting and anticipate using managed services to free teams to focus on product innovation and growth.
  • Competitive differentiation comes with improved operations and provides faster innovation.

"Insurers that embrace a new digital operations model and access trusted data can rewrite their future," said Josef Sommeregger, Head of DACH at Clearwater Analytics. "As such, finding the right partner and solution becomes crucial. The report succinctly underscores the path to operational excellence: a unified platform that consolidates, aggregates, reconciles and reports on all your investment data in a single place, enabling unprecedented enterprise visibility and decision support. To gain a clear advantage and leave behind legacy on-prem systems, choosing a SaaS-based data management solution is a clear way to reduce costs, while maintaining clear control and oversight of critical investment management and accounting functions."

The Clearwater platform replaces aged patchworks of on-premises software involving significant manual processes. Clearwater's software aggregates, reconciles, and validates data from more than 2,800 daily data feeds and more than four million securities that have been modelled across multiple currencies, asset classes, and countries. Furthermore, the Clearwater platform utilizes the latest machine learning and AI tools to manage complex tasks around structured and unstructured data. The cleansed and validated data runs through Clearwater's proprietary accounting, performance, compliance, and risk solutions to provide clients with powerful analytics and on-demand, configurable reporting.

Sionic conducted the survey in September 2023 receiving responses from C-Level and Heads of insurance professionals in operational decision-making roles across a broad range of European insurers, with responses evenly distributed from smaller niche insurers (0-10bn) to some of the very largest (50bn+). Download The Digital Promise: Operational Challenges, Approaches, and Progress for European Insurers report and request your demo from Clearwater Analytics today.

About Sionic

Sionic is a global consulting firm specialising in financial services. Sionic's purpose is to accelerate the business, technology and people performance of its clients and to have a positive impact on society. Sionic is a Davies company.

Sionic is expert-led, cross-sector specialists, focused on banking, asset and wealth management, insurance and highly regulated industries. The company offers multi-disciplinary, multi-capability expertise across business strategy; customer experience; data and analytics; digital learning; people and organisational performance; operational excellence and improvement; regulatory compliance; risk, controls and assurance; technology transformation and digitisation.

Sionic's 500+ specialist consulting staff is based out of its main offices in North America, Europe and India, and part of Davies' wider team of over 7,000 staff worldwide.

Sionic offers a unique blend of subject matter expertise, senior industry experience and specialism in transformation and change with a commitment to deliver measurable value. The company is straight-forward, adaptable and outcomes-focused. Sionic builds affinity, work with integrity and always does what is right for its clients.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics

Also from this source

Clearwater Report Finds 90% of Insurers at a Disadvantage with Current Operating Models

Clearwater Report Finds 90% of Insurers at a Disadvantage with Current Operating Models

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today...
Clearwater Analytics Wins Captive Review US Award for Best Software Solution Second Year Running

Clearwater Analytics Wins Captive Review US Award for Best Software Solution Second Year Running

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.