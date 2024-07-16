Clearwater Selected by Franklin Templeton to Accelerate Stable Value Fund Management

Clearwater for Stable Value Will Provide Scale, Transparency and Operational Excellence for Franklin Templeton's Stable Value Business

BOISE, Idaho, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading worldwide provider of SaaS-based data investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced global investment manager Franklin Templeton has selected Clearwater for Stable Value to help drive the growth within its stable value fund business.

As part of this arrangement, Clearwater for Stable Value will provide Franklin Templeton with scalable investment technology, daily portfolio insights, and stable value-specific capabilities to support its expansion into separate accounts and new mandates. Franklin Templeton's team will leverage this enhanced technology to effectively handle the nuanced aspects of managing stable value funds, including complex fund structures, securities, and specialized accounting treatment.

Partnering with Clearwater empowers stable value managers to enrich their processes, enhance transparency in their investment data, and facilitate communication with industry counterparts. Additionally, end users can access a range of specialized tools to manage stable value portfolios such as contract value accounting, crediting rate calculations and resets, and contract trading, all within a comprehensive, web-based solution.

Steven A. Horner, CFA, and Jo Anne Ferullo, CFA, Portfolio Managers with Franklin Templeton Fixed Income and co-leaders of the firm's Stable Value business, look forward to the scalability and growth potential provided by Clearwater's solution. "As we see significant opportunity to continue to expand our stable value business, fortifying our investment technology for the future has become a top priority, and Clearwater for Stable Value will be instrumental in unlocking this growth," said Mr. Horner. While Ms. Ferullo commented, "We believe engaging Clearwater will help favorably position us for growth and operational efficiency, with its next-generation technology focused on supporting our stable value fund management needs."

"Clearwater Analytics is pleased to count Franklin Templeton as a new client for our Clearwater for Stable Value solution. Stable value funds have unique data management, accounting, reporting, and operational needs that don't fit within the same box as other investment types," said Scott Erickson, Chief Revenue Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "For this reason, Clearwater has built a single, integrated technology solution with the needs of stable value fund managers, wrap issuers, and other market participants in mind. Clearwater's automated feeds bring data together so front and back-office teams have what they need for reporting and analysis. Our solution is backed by a dedicated partnership focused on enabling our clients' growth and success."

