Clearwater to Unveil New Innovation for Accounting and Investment Professionals at Connect 2024

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytic solutions, will host Clearwater Connect 2024 at the Boise Centre on September 17-18. The conference will bring together hundreds of experts and practitioners to explore Clearwater's platform under the theme "Better Together 2.0: Empowering Performance."

Clearwater Connect 2024: Generative AI Demonstrations, Interactive Learning, and Industry-Leading Insights Set the Agenda

The conference will showcase Clearwater's latest innovations designed to enhance data management, reporting across asset classes, portfolio performance insights, and regulatory reporting. It will also feature the annual Excellence Awards, celebrating clients who have achieved outstanding results with Clearwater's platform.

This year's highlights include a keynote address by Kristin Armstrong, three-time Olympic gold medalist and the most decorated female cyclist in U.S. history. Attendees can also look forward to a Women in Finance networking breakfast, various accreditation tracks such as Industry Best Practices for continuing education credits, Hear from Your Peers for insights from industry professionals, and Product Labs and Workshops for live demonstrations of Clearwater's solutions.

"Clearwater Connect 2024 will be a pivotal event, showcasing innovations that simplify financial management," said Fleur Sohtz, Chief Marketing Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "Attendees will experience cutting-edge solutions and engage in discussions on market trends, emerging technologies, and regulatory changes to enhance performance and drive growth."

An Impressive Speaker Lineup

The conference will feature industry leaders including:

Adam Knepp , Director of Investment Accounting, Martello Re Limited

, Director of Investment Accounting, Martello Re Limited Alexander Morris , Chief Executive Officer, F/m Investments

, Chief Executive Officer, F/m Investments Mark Snyder , Global Head of Institutional Strategy and Analytics, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

, Global Head of Institutional Strategy and Analytics, J.P. Morgan Asset Management Matthew Williams , Assistant Portfolio Manager, AAM

, Assistant Portfolio Manager, AAM Paul Przybylski , Managing Director, Global Head of Product Strategy and Morgan Money , J.P. Morgan Asset Management

, Managing Director, Global Head of Product Strategy and , J.P. Morgan Asset Management Rick Marx , Head of Investment Accounting and Shared Services, Resolution Life

, Head of Investment Accounting and Shared Services, Resolution Life Sohaib Bin Shahid , Head of Investment Operations & Treasury, GE North American Life & Health

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

