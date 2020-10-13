Clearwave Elevates The Patient Experience With The Acquisition of Odoro

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave, a healthcare industry leader in digital check-in and eligibility verification, announced today its acquisition of Odoro, provider of digital patient-access solutions for healthcare providers, physician practices, and healthcare systems. By combining Odoro's extensive patient-scheduling functionality with its award-winning digital check-in technology, Clearwave will deliver a comprehensive patient-engagement platform that transforms the patient experience, while also improving cash flow for providers.

"Every touchpoint throughout the patient-engagement journey plays a critical role in shaping the patient's experience and, ultimately, defining their outcome," said Clearwave president and CEO, Mike Lamb. "This is why the continuous enhancement and expansion of our solution portfolio is a top priority for Clearwave. The acquisition and integration of Odoro gives us features and capabilities that expedite our ability to deliver the most extensive patient-engagement platform on the market – one that empowers our customers to personalize and elevate the patient experience and operate at peak efficiency."

Odoro's digital patient-access platform makes the scheduling process easier and more efficient for both healthcare providers and patients. For patients, it offers very robust self-scheduling capabilities in the market today, enabling them to schedule appointments on their platform of choice (mobile, online, IVR or chat) without requiring a separate portal login. Odoro's platform further enhances the patient experience with additional patient-access features including provider search, referral management, messaging and appointment reminders.

For healthcare providers, Odoro's patented SchedLogicÔ algorithm supports the scheduling of 90-100% of patient-appointment types, unlike competitive solutions that are only equipped to schedule 10-15% of appointments. It does this via an advanced logic tree that handles even the most complex scheduling needs. The Odoro solution is also highly configurable, allowing practices to implement logic unique to specific patient needs, provider expertise, insurance and other individualized criteria. As a result, Odoro dramatically reduces the workload and training burden on schedulers and call centers by as much as 65%.

The integration will also give healthcare providers real-time eligibility verification offering patients unprecedented financial transparency at the point of scheduling. By automatically verifying primary, secondary and tertiary benefits during appointment scheduling, both the patient and the practice know upfront whether services will be covered and the resulting payment to be owed. This integration will offer a very robust real-time eligibility scheduling tool in the market, enabling practices to accelerate cash flow up to 65%.

"Healthcare is seeing a dramatic transformation due in large part to the challenges brought on by COVID-19," noted Ohad Ranen, co-founder and CEO of Odoro. "Practices and facilities are using this moment to revisit their current systems and processes and identify opportunities to provide a better, more cohesive and more reassuring experience for their patients. We believe the combination of Clearwave and Odoro is exactly what the industry needs for this transformation, and we look forward to working with our customers to achieve new levels of efficiency, cost-savings, and patient engagement and satisfaction."

About Clearwave

Clearwave is a premier digital check-in and eligibility-verification solution provider for the healthcare industry. Since 2004, the company has helped its customers improve the patient experience via a comprehensive technology solution that combines Clearwave's patient self check-in solutions and eligibility-verification engine to improve insurance verification workflows, increase revenue collections and improve data access. Clearwave is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.clearwaveinc.com.

About Odoro

With over a decade of experience in patient-access management, Odoro helps health systems and practices transform the patient experience with a suite of digital solutions that facilitate multi-channel scheduling, self-registration, patient communications and referral management. Odoro's multi-layered technology and advanced algorithms efficiently and accurately match patient, provider and location information, integrating provider and health system preferences. The result is streamlined workflows, reduced inefficiencies and greater patient loyalty. For more information on Odoro, visit www.odoro.com.

SOURCE Clearwave, Inc.