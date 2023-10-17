Clearwave Fiber Begins Buildout of Fiber Internet on Florida's Space Coast

SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave Fiber has begun a multi-year fiber construction project that will deliver the company's state-of-the art, all-Fiber Internet service to thousands of area homes and businesses on Florida's Space Coast. This expansion for the Savannah-based operation marks a continuation of almost 10,000 route miles of Fiber in the Southeast and Midwest. The company's goal is to bring the most advanced and fastest Internet available to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by the end of 2026.

"As residents of the fastest-growing state in the U.S., highly scalable and reliable data networks are more important to Floridians than ever," said Clearwave Fiber's Southeast Region President, Ashley Phillips. "We are pleased to expand our presence in the Sunshine State, and service and grow alongside Florida communities for years to come."

Clearwave Fiber began construction in Titusville in early October. The company has submitted permit requests in Merritt Island where, pending approval, construction is expected to begin by the end of October. The company has also received approval for market entry into Palm Bay, and construction is anticipated to begin there in early 2024.

Featuring gigabit download and upload speeds, Clearwave Fiber will bring 10 times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable Internet is becoming increasingly critical to modern households and businesses. Remote work, streaming, gaming, smart home technology and multiple device connectivity all require robust, reliable connections. Clearwave Fiber is committed to providing hassle-free, high-quality Fiber data connection to every location of its growing footprint.

About Clearwave Fiber
Clearwave Fiber is an internet service provider that operates a more than 10,000 route-mile fiber network serving communities across the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Kansas. Committed to deploying 100% fiber internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by 2026, Clearwave Fiber employs more than 400 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

