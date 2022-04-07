Clearwave Fiber Expands Ultra-Fast Fiber Internet to Harrisburg and Herrin, IL

Clearwave Fiber will bring 10 times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable internet is critical. Tweet this

Featuring gigabit download and upload speeds, Clearwave Fiber will bring ten times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable Internet is becoming increasingly critical to modern households.

"The City of Harrisburg is excited to see Clearwave Fiber installing residential services to our community," stated Harrisburg Mayor John McPeek. "Harrisburg's movement forward to becoming a more desirable place to live and work will only be increased through our residents' access to high-quality, reliable fiber services – made possible through this investment. We are proud to see Harrisburg moving forward and with it Clearwave Fiber's service region."

"We welcome Clearwave's investment in our community and are looking forward to the enhancements that fiber can bring," added Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini. "This technology will help our residents and businesses keep pace with today's increasing connectivity demands."

For many consumers, Internet touches every facet of daily life. Remote work, telehealth, and virtual learning all require robust, reliable connections. A 2021 study by Deloitte indicated that 55% of U.S. households include one or more remote workers, and 43% include at least one household member attending virtual classes.

Clearwave Fiber is slated to begin construction within the next 60 days. For more information, visit clearwave.com/home.

About Clearwave Fiber Midwest

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider based in Savannah, GA that operates a more than 2,000 route-mile fiber network serving cities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. Delivering advanced telecommunications solutions with an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, they provide fiber to business, enterprise, and residential customers in more than 90 municipalities in Illinois, including Harrisburg, Marion, Carbondale, and Eldorado.

