Clearwave Fiber Expands Ultra-Fast Fiber Internet to Murphysboro, IL

Featuring gigabit download and upload speeds, Clearwave Fiber will bring ten times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable Internet is becoming increasingly critical to modern households. ""More and more, we see households where multiple bandwidth-intensive activities occur simultaneously and many consumers' Internet connections just aren't up to the task," added Cantrall. "The Clearwave Fiber network solves that problem."

For many consumers, Internet touches every facet of daily life. Remote work, telehealth, and virtual learning all require robust, reliable connections. A 2021 study by Deloitte indicated that 55% of U.S. households include one or more remote workers, and 43% include at least one household member attending virtual classes.

Clearwave Fiber is slated to begin construction in May 2022. For more information, visit clearwave.com/home.

About Clearwave Fiber Midwest

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider based in Savannah, GA that operates a more than 2,000 route-mile fiber network serving cities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. Delivering advanced telecommunications solutions with an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, they provide fiber to business, enterprise, and residential customers in more than 90 municipalities in Illinois, including Harrisburg, Marion, Carbondale, and Eldorado.

